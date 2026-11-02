WWE Royal Rumble Date Announced

The road to WrestleMania in 2027 will begin in Arizona.

The WWE Royal Rumble has become a signature event on the WWE calendar each year, officially kicking off not only the new year but also the path to the biggest show of the year.

The Royal Rumble is an event that features two over-the-top rope battle royal matches, both of which have WrestleMania implications. The men's winner and women's winner of their respective matches earn a world championship match at that year's WrestleMania.

TKO Group had already announced that the Royal Rumble will take place in Glendale in 2027. After a hiatus from the state since 2019, the company will return, and we now know the date.

Royal Rumble | WWE.com

The Royal Rumble will take place on February 6

The 2027 WWE Royal Rumble event will take place inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, February 6.

In addition to the Royal Rumble taking place on Saturday night, WWE is also hosting a special double event on the Friday night before. The company will present both its weekly SmackDown show and the AAA Road to Rey de Reyes event from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

WWE, in partnership with Arizona Sports & Events Alliance and Legends Global, today announced the 40th annual #RoyalRumble will be held on Saturday, February 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona1



MORE INFO: https://t.co/Nd64lmjmNk pic.twitter.com/ixWYLEHf4r — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2026

Tickets for Royal Rumble go on sale on November 18. The company will host a special pre-sale for tickets on November 17. Club WWE members will have a shot to secure tickets on November 16.

This year, both Royal Rumble winners went on to win their respective world title matches at WrestleMania 42. On the women's side, Liv Morgan won the Rumble, and at WrestleMania, she defeated Stephanie Vaquer for the world championship and claimed the gold.

On the men's side, Roman Reigns won the Royal Rumble and then went on to WrestleMania, where he challenged and defeated CM Punk to become WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Reigns still holds that title today.

WrestleMania 43 is scheduled to take place this spring in Saudi Arabia. It will be the first time a WrestleMania airs from anywhere outside North America.

This weekend, WWE presents Crown Jewel from Saudi Arabia. At the event, Reigns will face Sami Zayn for the Crown Jewel Championship, and Liv Morgan will face Chelsea Green for the same prize.

Both are world champion vs. world champion matches. Other announced matches for the show included Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes in a Last Man Standing Match, and Bron Breakker & Austin Theory vs. Penta & Je'Von Evans for the World Tag Team Championship.