WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Preview: Start Time, Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Four championships are on the line at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Cody Rhodes is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre in a rematch from Wrestlepalooza, with ‘The Scottish Warrior’ out to finish his story by being champion once again.
Meanwhile, after Seth Rollins was forced to vacant the World Heavyweight Championship due to injury, two of his top rivals - CM Punk and Jey Uso - will face off to crown a new champ.
Elsewhere, Jade Cargill aims for her first singles title in WWE as she brings a new attitude into her SummerSlam rematch with Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship.
Dominik Mysterio will also defend his Intercontinental Championship against Penta and Rusev in a Triple Threat Match.
And what else could WWE be cooking up on the road to Survivor Series: WarGames?
Here is everything we know about tonight's live Peacock special in Salt Lake City. Check back for more updates throughout the day.
Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes (c) for the Undisputed WWE Championship
Rhodes got himself disqualified in a recent impromptu match between the two on SmackDown, resorting to a belt shot to McIntyre’s face to showcase his ongoing frustration. Will uncharacteristic decisions like that be the champion’s downfall?
McIntyre has made it clear that this is his story and not Rhodes’ story, and he’s aiming to win back the title for the first time since 2021. Who walks out with the title? And could Randy Orton play a role? Those are just a few of the many questions heading into this clash between these two rivals.
CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship
Speaking of people who have been waiting to get the gold back around their waist, Punk was champion for about five minutes when he dethroned Gunther at SummerSlam. However, Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract in dramatic fashion in the ‘Ruse of the Century’ and has had Punk chasing the title ever since.
But he’s facing a different Jey Uso, who has embraced his inner Roman Reigns in recent months to try to work his way back to the top. Of course, this match could be about more than just the two participants, with superstars such as Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Jimmy Uso, and LA Knight all having an interest in how it unfolds.
Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton (c) for the WWE Women’s Championship
Many thought Cargill would defeat Stratton for the title at SummerSlam, but that didn’t happen. Instead, Stratton won clean, and she kept an impressive undefeated streak in 2025 all the way up to her losing effort against Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer at Crown Jewel.
But the difference in this match is that Stratton won’t be facing the same Cargill she faced in August. Cargill unleashed a brutal attack on the champ on a recent SmackDown, and a new era could begin for the WWE Women’s Championship if she showcases that same aggression in this match.
Penta vs. Rusev vs. Dominik Mysterio (c) in a Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship
Can Dominik lie, cheat, and steal his way to another successful title defense? With rumors swirling that he’s set for a highly anticipated showdown with John Cena at Survivor Series on November 29, it seems likely that Dominik will retain the championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.
However, both Penta and Rusev have plenty of familiarity with Dominik at this point, so perhaps one of them has finally cracked the code to beat him. But when it comes to ‘Dirty Dom,’ there is always a possibility that he has a trick up his sleeve to best his opponents yet again.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event start time:
Time: 7 p.m. EST (6 p.m. CST)
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event location:
Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT
How To Watch Saturday Night's Main Event:
Streaming: Peacock
