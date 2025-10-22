3 Reasons Why CM Punk Is The Only Choice To Replace Seth Rollins As World Heavyweight Champion
There will be a new World Heavyweight Champion crowned at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1.
Raw general manager Adam Pearce revealed on Monday’s episode that Seth Rollins was being stripped of the title, with Rollins reportedly undergoing surgery for the shoulder injury he suffered in his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel.
Pearce also announced a No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal for later in the show, which was won by Jey Uso.
That sets up a huge match between Jey and CM Punk for the vacant title at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The question is, which superstar should walk out of Salt Lake City with the championship around their waist?
Punk is the only answer to replace Rollins as World Heavyweight Champion, and here are three reasons why.
CM Punk Is The Center Of The WWE Universe
Keep in mind the original plan for Saturday Night’s Main Event was Rollins defending his title against Punk.
But it’s likely the match would not have been that simple. Punk has found himself connected to a variety of superstars on the Raw brand in recent months, including Rollins, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, and someone interfering was probably a good bet.
However, that’s also precisely the reason that Punk winning the title makes the most sense.
WWE has no shortage of storyline fuel for Punk as champion, and it would open up lots of exciting possibilities for future matches against Knight (the last person to pin Rollins), Breakker (who had the title on his shoulder on Raw before Pearce demanded he hand it over), Gunther (the man who Punk beat for the title at SummerSlam before the 'Ruse of the Century' from Rollins), and possibly even Reigns (WrestleMania 42, anyone?).
Speaking of future matches…
Jey Uso’s Story
In a recent promo segment on Raw, Punk stated that he loved Jey Uso but not “Lil’ Roman.”
That, of course, was a not-so-subtle jab at Jey trying to be like Reigns, which has been the prominent story surrounding the original members of The Bloodline in recent months.
Punk doesn’t like Jey mirroring Reigns. Jimmy doesn’t like Jey mirroring Reigns. And yet, Jey is still doing it — going as far as to eliminate Jimmy from the Battle Royal after Jimmy saved him on two occasions because of his obsession with reaching the top of the mountain again as World Heavyweight Champion.
What better way to further the ongoing drama between Jey, Jimmy, and Reigns than by having Jey come up short of that quest?
One possible scenario is Jimmy purposefully or accidentally costing Jey the match, leading to lots of questions as to how both Jey and Reigns could respond.
And if you tie in the potential scenario of Punk, Reigns, Jey, and Jimmy teaming up at Survivor Series: War Games, it becomes an even more compelling reason to have Jey lose this match.
Is This The Vision?
While it’s Punk vs. Jey at Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE’s vision is clear. Breakker is the next big thing in the company, and it’s hard to deny just how spectacular the 27-year-old looked with the title on his shoulder on Raw.
Paul Heyman is right about Breakker being the future of the industry, but it’s looking more like he could also be the present.
Punk holding the most coveted prize while being chased by the dog that is Breakker — woof, woof — would be fascinating. It’s one of the bigger matches at WWE’s disposal right now, and win or lose, it would elevate Breakker to the highest level.
Also, depending on when Rollins returns, the idea of Rollins somehow being torn between choosing his hatred for Punk or revenge on Breakker and Reed would be a brilliant twist.
Woof woof, CM Punk. The dog is barking, and he's coming for the title.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Seth Rollins Finally Breaks His Silence After WWE Injury Announcement
Recently Re-Signed WWE Superstar Reportedly Set For October 27 Return On Raw
Major Changes Made To WWE Halloween Havoc Card Tuesday Night On NXT
John Cena Posts Thank You To Future Stars After WWE Performance Center Visit