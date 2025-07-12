20 Participants Revealed For WWE Evolution Women's Battle Royal
WWE has revealed the advertised participants for the Women's Battle Royal at Evolution on Sunday.
The all-women’s PLE returns July 13 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta after a seven-year hiatus, and there are several high-stakes showdowns on the card.
However, for those looking to become a future champion, there is no match bigger than the battle royal, as the winner will earn a world championship opportunity at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31.
WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, former NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer, and others had already been announced for the match, and now we know the other participants.
WWE revealed a graphic on this week’s SmackDown with these 20 women included:
- Ivy Nile
- Stephanie Vaquer
- Zelina Vega
- Giulia
- Jaida Parker
- Nikki Bella
- Chelsea Green
- Nia Jax
- Maxxine Dupri
- Natalya
- Lola Vice
- Michin
- B-FAB
- Candice LeRae
- Tatum Paxley
- Piper Niven
- Alba Fyre
- Kelani Jordan
- Izzi Dame
- Lash Legend
The previously Battle Royal at the 2018 edition of Evolution also had 20 participants, but it’s unknown if WWE will add legends or other superstars to the match.
Speculation has run wild about the return of AJ Lee after WWE recently posted a video title “Story of the rise of AJ Lee,” so perhaps she or another WWE legend could enter for a shot at a world title.
Also announced for Evolution is Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY for the Women’s World Heavyweight Championship, Trish Stratus vs. Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship, Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, and more.
