WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 5/24/25 Live Blog: Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul, John Cena vs. R-Truth
The second WWE Saturday Night's Main Event of 2025 is a star-studded affair with both men's world champions on the show in match action.
WWE Undisputed Champion, John Cena, will be in a match with R-Truth on the show, but the title that he took from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas won't be on the line. Truth and Cena have a storied history with Cena being Truth's favorite star since "childhood."
Their relationship took a sharp turn for the worse at the WWE Backlash PLE earlier this month. Cena successfully defended his championship against Randy Orton on that show, but it was Truth that inadvertently helped him do it. Truth ran in the ring to prevent Orton from punt kicking Cena in the head, which led to Cena hitting Orton with a low blow for the win.
After that match, Cena was about to address the media when Truth interuppted again. Cena warned Truth not to talk, but Truth ignored him. Cena then put Truth through a table in front of the entire group of media members. They will collide head-on with R-Truth declaring that he is going to try and save wrestling from Cena.
The other world champion active on the show tonight is Jey Uso. After weeks and weeks of being sucker punched by Logan Paul, Jey will get his hands on him when he collides one on one with the social media star. Jey will be putting his world championship on the line in this match. Paul says he is way more qualified to be a real champion than Jey is.
In other action, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest will settle their differences inside of a steel cage. This feud has been brewing since before WrestleMania and it comes to a head at Saturday Night's Main Event. Also, Chelsea Green gets her rematch for the WWE Women's United States Championship when she challenges Zelina Vega for the title.
Finally, a huge tag team grudge match will be taking place on the show. CM Punk will team with Sami Zayn to take on Seth Rollins and faction-mate, Bron Breakker. Both sides of this match have been at odds since WrestleMania.
Punk was betrayed by his best friend, Paul Heyman, at WrestleMania 41 and Heyman now manages Breakker and Rollins. Both Punk and Zayn have been victims of attacks at the hands of the Heyman faction on Raw and they'll work to put their own distrust aside to try and take down the Rollins and Breakker duo.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event start time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event location:
Location: Yeungling Center, Tampa, Florida
How To Watch Saturday Night's Main Event:
TV Channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock
The Takedown on SI WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Predictions:
Match Card (Announced):
Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship
Zelina Vega (c) vs. Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Championship
WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth
Steel Cage Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre
Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker vs. CM Punk & Sami Zayn
-The show started off with multiple stars like Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, R-Truth, and Jey Uso making their way into the building. From there, an old school SNME intro aired before Joe Tessitore and Jesse Venture welcomed the audience inside and at home to the show.
-Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker made their entrance to a pretty big pop. The crowd sung Seth's entrance song and Sami Zayn's entrance followed after that. Right when Zayn's music stopped, a loud CM Punk chant broke out and Punk made his way to the ring.
-Punk and Zayn started the action as soon as they got to the ring. They brawled with Rollins and Breakker in and around the ring until the bell rang and Rollins and Zayn officially started the match.
