WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Predictions: Will Goldberg Go Out On Top?
Strap yourselves in folks. It's going to be a jampacked weekend for professional wrestling with three major WWE shows over the course of two days.
The latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event will emanate from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg looks to end his career by winning one last World Heavyweight Championship.
Will he shock the world and dethrone Gunther in his retirement match? Or will the Ring General prove to be too much and squash the legend of Goldberg once and for all?
LA Knight is also seeking to even some scores this Saturday night against Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre is back healthy and ready for a fight against Randy Orton.
Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Joe Baiamonte have come together to offer up their final thoughts ahead of this Saturday's live special on NBC and Peacock.
Get more in depth analysis on each WWE Saturday Night's Main Event and WWE Evolution match in the video above and don't forget to hit the subscribe button.
LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins
LA Knight is in dire need of a big win, but will it come at the expense of Mr. Money in the Bank? Zack and Joe are under the impression that this will be another loss for the Megastar in a marquee spot, but Rick sees a path to victory. Between Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Seth Rollins' growing list of enemies, this match has shenanigans written all over it. Expect CM Punk, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn to even the odds and distract the Visionary long enough for him to get stomped out by a BFT.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: LA Knight
Zack Heydorn: Seth Rollins
Joe Baiamonte: Seth Rollins
Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre
Speaking of main event acts that could use a tally in the win column, Randy Orton is set to battle Drew McIntyre this Saturday. This will be the Scottish Warrior's first match back since his lost to Damian Priest at the previous Saturday Night's Main Event in May. Even going against someone the caliber of The Viper, it doesn't seem likely that McIntyre would be brought back just to immediately lose. Look for Drew to score the win ahead of a potential program with Cody Rhodes.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Drew McIntyre
Zack Heydorn: Drew McIntyre
Joe Baiamonte: Drew McIntyre
Gunther (c) vs. Goldberg for the World Heavyweight Championship
If this was just a match built around the personal insults from Bad Blood, a scenario would exist where a very pissed off Goldberg could score one final shocking upset in defense of his family. The World Heavyweight Championship being on the line takes that off of the table. Regardless of how you feel about him, Goldberg is a legend. He's also 58-years-old and wrestling his last match against one of the best wrestlers in the world. Goldberg will get a hope spot or two, but Gunther will win easily.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Gunther
Zack Heydorn: Gunther
Joe Baiamonte: Gunther
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
How To Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream
Tony Khan Provides Update On Dr. Britt Baker's AEW Status Ahead Of All In Texas
Charlotte Flair Reveals Truth About The Relationship Between WWE's Four Horsewomen
Nikki Bella Has Major Plans For Her Current WWE Comeback: "It'll Be Iconic"