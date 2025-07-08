Nikki Bella Has Major Plans For Her Current WWE Comeback: "It'll Be Iconic"
Nikki Bella is not planning for her current WWE comeback to be a 'one and done' scenario.
The WWE Hall of Famer returned to WWE television last month to build towards a match at the upcoming all-women's Evolution Premium Live Event.
However, the former Diva's Champion would see her proposed program with Liv Morgan shelved after Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder, ruling her out for several months.
Instead, Bella now finds herself in a battle royal at Evolution, where the winner is rewarded with a shot at either the WWE Women's Title or Women's World Championship at Clash In Paris at the end of August.
During a recent appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, Nikki revealed that she has big plans for this comeback that extend beyond Evolution's battle royal, and they include her twin sister Brie.
"Well, she (Brie Bella) better join me. I mean, it’s the only way I sometimes feel like I can win is if I have her.
"I’m manifesting that (Brie comes to my aid in the Evolution Battle Royal), and you know, the fans are speaking really loudly, our Bella Army. They really want Brie back and I really want her back. I feel like this comeback won’t be complete until The Bella Twins are together and so, it’ll be iconic.”
Nikki's last WWE match came in this year's Royal Rumble match, with her last in ring appearance before that coming in the 2022 Rumble. Brie has not wrestled since the 2022 Rumble, but was in attendance at last year's AEW All In show at Wembley in London, England, where her husband Brian Danielson defeated Swerve Strickland to become AEW Champion.
(H/T Fightful for the transcription)
