WWE SmackDown Preview (01/03/25): Nia Jax Defends WWE Women's Championship Against Naomi
WWE invades the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona tonight to kick-off a brand new era for Friday Night SmackDown.
The Blue Brand is moving to three hours starting with this evening's show and WWE is promising to bring more passion, energy and action with the addition of that third hour.
Speaking of passions, they are at an all-time high between WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. Will they be able to steer clear of one another ahead of their ladder match at the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis or will GM Nick Aldis have another melee on his hands?
What action will the Street Profits take now that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins know it wasn't Los Garza that attacked them backstage a few weeks back? The Profits will no doubt be looking to get even against #DIY, but Pretty Deadly could soon have to face the consequences for covering up the actions of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.
There's a big fight on the docket tonight as Nia Jax defends her WWE Women's Championship and United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is also in action. Here's everything that's been announced for tonight's episode:
Match Card (Announced)
Nia Jax vs. Naomi for the WWE Women's Championship
United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade
Nia Jax puts her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Naomi
After picking up the win for her team in last week's six-woman tag team match, Naomi has earned herself one more shot at Nia Jax and her WWE Women's Championship. It was nearly two months ago when outside distractions by Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae cost Naomi the title, will Nia's cohorts try to interfere again tonight? Could Tiffany go a step further and cash-in her Money in the Bank contract?
Shinsuke Nakamura takes on Andrade in a non-title match-up
Shinsuke Nakamura is riding high after his victory this week over Ulka Sasaki at NOAH The New Year 2025 in Tokyo, but the United States Champion is returning to WWE to confront an extremely upset and motivated Andrade. El Idolo claims that Nakamura's mind games will have no effect on him and he's promising to expose him tonight on SmackDown.
How To Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7p.m. CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV