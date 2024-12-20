WWE SmackDown Preview (12/20/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
SmackDown is back at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut tonight as WWE is now on the heels of a spectacular Saturday Night's Main Event NBC special.
Cody Rhodes is still the WWE Champion... or is he? Kevin Owens may have lost the match last Saturday, but after he planted the American Nightmare with a piledriver in the show's aftermath, he stole the coveted winged eagle title belt and is now claiming to be the real WWE Champion!
Will we get an update on Rhodes' condition this evening and what sort of repercussions are in store for KO's heinous actions?
Meanwhile, the WWE Women's Championships will be on the line tonight, Braun Strowman will appear on the Grayson Waller Effect and the Bloodline will attempt to finish off LA Knight, Andrade and Apollo Crews after weeks worth of merciless beatdowns.
Here's everything we know is happening tonight on Friday Night SmackDown:
Match Card (Announced):
Braun Strowman to appear on the Grayson Waller Effect
Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu vs. LA Knight, Andrade & Apollo Crews in a six-man tag team match
Johnny Gargano vs. Alex Shelley
Bianca Belair & Naomi defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Nia Jax & Candice LeRae.
The New Bloodline look to finish what they started last week on SmackDown
LA Knight has found himself once again swimming in the deep end of Bloodline business. No where close to where he wants to be as he eyes winning back his United States Championship, but the Megastar has been laid out twice in two weeks by Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu. Tonight he'll have back up in two unlikely allies that have suffered similar fates. Will Knight, Andrade & Apollo Crews stand tall or will The New Bloodline continue to wash over SmackDown ahead of Tribal Combat?
The Grayson Waller Effect with special guest Braun Strowman
Braun Strowman was the first WWE Superstar to utilize the new transfer window and is now officially the newest member of the SmackDown locker room. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory are set to welcome the Monster Among Men to Friday night's when he joins the Grayson Waller Effect. Strowman already made a strong statement last week when he defeated Carmelo Hayes in short order, but you can bet that Hayes won't just take that loss and move on.
Can Alex Shelley get a measure of revenge against Johnny Gargano?
No more Mr. Nice Guy. Johnny Gargano is now fully on board with Tommaso Ciampa's 'whatever it takes' way of doing business. While their devious tactics won them the WWE Tag Team Championships on SmackDown two weeks ago when they defeated the Motor City Machine Guns, it may have come at a cost. Gargano and Alex Shelley were once good friends, but tonight, they go one-on-one with revenge on the mind of the former Tag Team Champ.
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match
Bianca Belair nearly had to sit by and watch the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships be vacated due to Jade Cargill's injury, but Naomi offered to step up and fight along the E-S-T in her place. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis agreed but said they needed to be fighting Champions. Their first challenge comes tonight as they put the gold on the line against WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.
SPOILERS: Tonight's episode was pre-taped. Get all the match results HERE.
How To Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight
Time: 8pm EST (7pm CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV