WWE Rumors: The Latest on The Rock & WrestleMania 41, Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair
The WWE creative team is currently operating under the assumption that The Rock will not be wrestling at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
Those are the latest rumblings from Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda and Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, which back up reports from the Wrestling Observer from earlier in the year that claimed The Rock would not be available for the show.
The Rock himself had pushed back against those earlier reports, telling people on Instagram to, "not believe that s---." Those in WWE at the time, however, insisted that creative plans for WrestleMania were being put in motion under the belief that The Rock would not be working that night.
As for the meaning behind The Rock's surprise appearance at Bad Blood in October, Ross Sapp wrote the following Wednesday afternoon:
"WWE sources told Fightful that The Rock's Bad Blood appearance was to simply get him on screen and didn't have a major direction or plot point they were furthering. While they knew Rock appearing would be a possibility, they found out for sure that week, which is why the Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk Hell in a Cell match opened the PLE."
It cannot be stressed enough, as if last year's WrestleMania build wasn't proof enough, that anything regarding The Rock's WrestleMania status is subject to change between now and April.
MORE: Triple H Reveals His Reaction After Shocking New Day Heel Turn On WWE Raw
Becky Lynch has wrestling fans buzzing after she attended Tuesday's joint media event held by WWE and Netflix to promote the upcoming Raw debut on January 6.
Her appearance is particularly noteworthy as she is still without a WWE contract, at least to anyone's knowledge.
The Man has largely stayed out of the public eye since letting her contract expire over the summer, but the belief has long been that she was just taking an extended break from the wrestling business. Rumors have been swirling about her potential return as of late and yesterday's Netflix event has only further fueled that speculation.
Going a step further, PW Nexus is reporting that WWE is already working on creative plans for the returns of both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair - which they expect to be soon.
A potential character shift for Lynch is reportedly on the table as she's apparently been wanting to move on from 'The Man' persona for some time.
As with all rumors, nothing is a thing until it's a thing. We'll all have to wait and see what actually happens.
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Card Predictions: Could Cody Rhodes Go For Three In A Row?
Triple H And Nick Khan Talk Potential Content Shifts As WWE Raw Moves To Netflix
Ethan Page Tells Hilarious Story About The Patience Needed To Work With New WWE NXT Talent [Exclusive]