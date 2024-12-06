Major Airtime Adjustment for Monday Night Raw With Netflix Move [Report]
For years any episode of Monday Night Raw that was filmed overseas has always aired on tape delay at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT in the United States.
Mike Johnson with PWInsider is now reporting that will no longer be the case when Raw moves to Netflix in January.
Once Raw debuts with the streaming giant on January 6, tape delays will be a thing of the past. Instead all episodes of WWE's flagship show will stream live as they happen, regardless of any time zone differences.
The first major leg of the new on-air schedule will come in the week's leading up to WrestleMania 41 when WWE goes on an eleven-city tour across Spain, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Northern Ireland, England, Scotland, Austria and the Netherlands.
One quick example. When Raw takes place in Brussels, Belgium on March 17, assuming the show begins at 8pm local time, that episode will stream live in the eastern time zone at 2pm and out on the west coast at 11am.
The episode would of course be available on demand after the live stream ends, for anyone who would be unable to watch in the middle of the afternoon.
