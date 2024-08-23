Wrestling On FanNation

WWE SmackDown Preview (8/23): Announced Matches, How To Watch & Predictions

Tonight, WWE Friday Night SmackDown is heading into the Nation's capital for a massive show. With two titles on the line and Cody Rhodes making time to speak with Grayson Waller, the show should be fireworks from start to finish.

Here's your preview for the big night on SmackDown.

SmackDown 8/23 Announced Matches

Jade Cargil
Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, and Blair Davenport

United States Championship Match

LA Knight (C) vs. Santos Escobar

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Bloodline (C) vs. The Street Profits

Challenge Accepted

Grayson Waller has made some splashes this week on social media. Earlier this week, Waller called out Punk and his fascination with bracelets. Now, one-half of A-Town Down Under is calling out WWE champion Cody Rhodes. Rhodes is ready to have a "chat" with Waller, and The Aussie Icon is ready for the champ to be the first three-time guest on his show, The Grayson Waller Effect. Physical altercations never happen on talk shows, right?

With Everybody Saying

LA Knight is putting his newly won United States Championship on the line against Santos Escobar. Escobar earned the right to face Knight last week when he defeated Andrade with a little help from other members of Legado Del Fantasma. Knight is one of the hottest stars in professional wrestling, and the hype train doesn't feel like it will derail with a loss tonight.

Tag Team Gold

The Street Profits earned a shot at the SmackDown tag team titles after an incredible match against #DIY last week. However, the reward is facing the new version of The Bloodline, a team that has looked stronger each week. SmackDown will feature two massive championship bouts; however, gold changing hands in either doesn't seem likely.

How To Watch SmackDown

LA Knight
Channel: FOX

Time: 8 pm Est.

Streaming: fubo TV

