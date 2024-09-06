WWE SmackDown Preview (9/6/24): Match Card, News, How To Watch & TV Channel
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is headed to Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB, Canada for a fall-out episode following Bash in Berlin. The show should be a good one, with Cody Rhodes addressing SOlo Sikoa's challenge for the title, an eight man tag team match featuring the Street Profits and #DIY vs. The Bloodline, and more.
Here's your preview for tonight's SmackDown action.
Match Card (Announced)
Cody Rhodes addresses Solo Sikoa
After Cody Rhodes' win versus Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin, Rhode's will now address Solo Sikoa's challenge for the title.
The Street Profits and #DIY take on The Bloodline
The Street Profits are teaming up with #DIY and are looking for revenge as they take on The Bloodline in an eight-man tag team match.
Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton
At SummerSlam, Tiffany Stratton's involvement handed Nia Jax the WWE Women’s Championship. Then last week, Bayley showed up to stop an interfering Stratton. Now, Bayley is set for one-on-one showdown versus Miss Money in the Bank.
Giovanni Vinci returns
After weeks of buildup the moment has finally arrived, with the two-time tag team champion looking to make his return.
How To Watch SmackDown
Time: 8 pm EST (7 CST)
TV Channel: FOX
Streaming: fubo TV