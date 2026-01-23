WWE SmackDown Preview (1/23/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

It’s the go-home edition of WWE SmackDown at the Bell Centre in Montreal ahead of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Damian Priest, and Trick Williams will face off in a No. 1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match at that show for an opportunity to face Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble.

The latter two of that group are set to clash on SmackDown, with Trick and Priest trying to gain the upper hand on the other before aiming for an even bigger prize.

Can the former NXT Champion score a signature win on the former World Heavyweight Champion?

Meanwhile, WWE has yet to announce anything about Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu ahead of their highly anticipated match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, but both men figure to have something to say after a chaotic brawl a week ago.

Rhodes is still looking for revenge after ‘The Samoan Werewolf’ inadvertently cost him the Undisputed WWE Championship against McIntyre in their 3 Stages of Hell Match, and they may go it at again before entering the ring on Saturday.

Elsewhere, the WWE Tag Team Championships are up for grabs as The Wyatt Sicks defend against The MFTs.

Solo Sikoa has made things personal between him and the group, stealing the late Bray Wyatt’s lantern from Uncle Howdy to escalate the long-running rivalry between the factions.

Also announced is a Tag Team Triple Threat Match for a shot at the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Former champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss team up against Lash Legend and Nia Jax and the duo of Giulia and Kiana James, with the winner earning an opportunity at either current champions Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY or Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez.

Another rivalry match is on the card, as Johnny Gargano will go one-on-one with Nathan Frazer.

In an interesting addition to the lineup, SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis has invited AJ Styles to the show before putting his career on the line against Gunther at the Royal Rumble.

Styles agreed to the stipulation on this week's Raw after a controversial finish in the previous match between the two superstars.

Here is everything we know about tonight's episode of SmackDown in Montreal:

Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest

Trick Williams | The CW Network

The two-time NXT Champion has made a huge splash since debuting on the WWE main roster. Trick has garnered some of the biggest fan reactions on the blue brand, but Priest doesn’t appear to be one of those fans.

With the two superstars vying for a coveted championship match at the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, they may do anything they can for an advantage in the upcoming Fatal 4-Way Match.

AJ Styles appears

AJ Styles | Netflix

Styles could enter his final match when he faces Gunther at the Royal Rumble. What will Aldis have to say to him on SmackDown? The general manager makes a great point in noting that SmackDown is the house that Styles built, and they should have an intriguing interaction to set up the monumental match in Saudi Arabia.

The MFTs vs. The Wyatt Sicks (c) for the WWE Tag Team Championships

Wyatt Sicks vs. MFTs | WWE

What began as opposite factions wanting the same thing has turned into much more than that. Solo taunting the legacy of Bray Wyatt has Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks on a mission to destroy the MFTs, and it’s going to be an absolute chore for the referee in this match to try to keep order between these teams. Is it going to be a straight-up tag team match? Or will the other members of each group be the story?

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Lash Legend and Nia Jax vs. Giulia and Kiana James

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair | WWE

Speaking of wanting the same thing, that’s what this match is all about. Flair and Bliss lost the gold to Asuka and Kairi Sane back in November, and they’ve been trying to earn their way back into contention.

Legend and Jax have showcased their dominance numerous times on Raw and SmackDown since forming a unit. And while Giulia and James are fresh to the tag division, they already have one title to their credit after Giulia regained the Women’s United States Championship.

Johnny Gargano vs. Nathan Frazer

Gargano has had his fun with both Frazer and his partner Axiom in recent weeks, but he may not be laughing when he steps into the ring on SmackDown. Both Gargano and Candice LeRae played a role in taking Axiom’s mask from him, and it was Frazer and Axiom who turned the tables on Gargano by playing their own game of hiding behind the masks. Who will earn the victory on SmackDown?

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

