WWE Higher-Ups Reportedly Taking Notice Of Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez made the move from NXT to the main roster after wrapping up her second reign as the NXT Women's Champion and helping introduce the WWE fan base to debuting names such as Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia.

She would be partnered with The Judgment Day, often teaming with Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Given that faction's strong presence on Monday Night Raw, it isn't surprising to see Perez consistently appearing on television.

Working through wear and tear

Obviously, working a schedule like the one Roxanne Perez has can lead to a decent amount of wear and tear on yourself, which is exactly why people backstage are offering such praise to Perez.

Roxanne Perez | Netflix

According to a report from PWInsider, officials have been impressed with how Perez has been handling herself while dealing with the strain on her body from the nonstop workload, with significant praise focused on her dedication and overall work ethic.

Perez is a constant on Monday Night Raw, dark matches on SmackDown, and the recent European tour. Whether it has been wrestling or simply appearing for a backstage segment alongside fellow Judgment Day members, Perez has been a true worker.

Upcoming title match at Saturday Night's Main Event

It seems that praise is leading to possible main roster success for Perez and Liv Morgan, as the pair won a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. After beating the teams of Bayley & Lyra Valkyria and Asuka & Kairi Sane, The Judgment Day are set to challenge the champions of Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky on January 24th in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez | Netfli

Whether Perez and Morgan can get the job done and bring some gold to The Judgment Day is to be seen, but another chance is on the table as Perez, Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez are set to appear in the Women's Royal Rumble match on the 31st in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Judgment Day has a strong numbers advantage in that match, and Rodriguez has been feuding with Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer in recent weeks, so it is likely that they will play a huge role in the Rumble and maybe even see one of their members pick up the victory leading into WrestleMania 42.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Triple H Reveals The Origin Of Seth Rollins' Injury Angle Last Year

WWE's Planned SummerSlam Matches That Didn't Happen Revealed On Unreal Season 2

Finn Balor Cuts Huge Babyface Promo After WWE Raw Goes Off The Air

Becky Lynch Drops Bombshell On Her WWE Future In Unreal Season Two