WWE SmackDown Preview (7/17/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

We are just a day away from WWE taking over Madison Square Garden in New York for the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, but first things first, the city of Albany will play host to Friday Night SmackDown.

The main event on Saturday will feature WWE Champion CM Punk and his SummerSlam opponent, Cody Rhodes, as they team up to battle the reluctant pairing of Gunther and Sami Zayn. That is assuming that The Ring General is not suspended, or worse, for what he did to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis last week.

Aldis will not be at the MVP Arena tonight due to Gunther's attack. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced that he would be the acting general manager on the Blue Brand this week, and without providing much detail, he said on social media Thursday night that he will have much to address live on the show.

CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Gunther are all being advertised for the show, but there's no word on whether former WWE Champion Sami Zayn will end his mental health break on SmackDown tonight or wait to make his next appearance inside the world's most famous arena on Saturday.

It's still a case of wait and see when it comes to WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. Mami has been on the sidelines for several weeks with a knee injury, and with the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' just a little over two weeks away, it's feeling more and more likely that she'll have to sit out this year's show. Perhaps we'll get an official update on her SummerSlam status later this evening.

Rhea Ripley | WWE

Men's United States Champion Trick Williams is expected to appear on tonight's show, especially after Baron Corbin shocked the WWE Universe last Friday night when he returned to the company and attacked both Trick and Carmelo Hayes. Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton is also being advertised locally, as is Jade Cargill.

No matches have been announced at this time, but here are all the details that are currently available for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Check back for updates as matches and segments are likely to be announced before the show goes live on the air.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: MVP Arena, Albany, New York

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce steps in for Nick Aldis following Gunther's attack last Friday