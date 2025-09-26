WWE SmackDown Preview (9/26/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
The push toward WWE Crown Jewel continues as SmackDown goes live Friday night in Orlando, Florida.
We know that Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will face the WWE Women's Champion in Perth, Australia with the 2025 Women's Crown Jewel Championship on the line, but will it still be Tiffany Stratton who holds the Blue Brand's gold on Saturday, October 11?
Stratton has had an impressive first run as WWE Women's Champion with successful title defenses over the likes of Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Trish Stratus. The former champ Nia Jax and Jade Cargill have been hot on her trail for most of the summer and they will have one final opportunity to take the title away from Tiffany tonight in a huge triple threat match.
The match to determine the 2025 Men's Crown Jewel Champion is already set as WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will rekindle his rivalry with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.
The American Nightmare punched his ticket to Crown Jewel by successfully defending his title against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza this past Saturday night, which surely is not sitting well with The Scottish Warrior.
He finally had a clear path toward recapturing the WWE Championship and a knee injury cost him his long-awaited opportunity. What does this latest loss mean for McIntyre? Both Drew and Cody Rhodes are scheduled to be in Orlando tonight.
Sami Zayn has been on a roll ever since he captured the Men's United States Championship from Solo Sikoa. He's reinstituted the weekly open challenge, in honor of John Cena, and he has knocked off Rey Fenix and Carmelo Hays over the past two weeks. Will anyone step up and challenge Zayn tonight?
Michin is not giving up on her aspirations of becoming the Women's United States Champion. Her recent battles with the current champion, Giulia, have set the stage for a women's tag team match later this evening. It'll be Michin and B-Fab taking on The Beautiful Madness and her representative Kiana James.
Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced during the lead up to the show.
WWE Women's Championship Triple Threat Match
Tiffany Stratton is currently the longest reigning champion in all of WWE. It's been 265 days since she successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax to capture her first WWE Women's Championship and the Irresistible Force has been out for revenge ever since.
Jade Cargill has been searching for her career-defining moment since winning Queen of the Ring over the summer. Has the Storm finally arrived, is it Nia's day of redemption or is it still Tiffy Time heading into Crown Jewel?
Michin & B-Fap vs. Women's United States Champion Giulia & Kiana James
Michin has been chasing the Women's United States Championship since it was first commissioned last December, and she's gotten close to capturing it on multiple occasions. It it wasn't for Kiana James a few weeks back, she may have taken the title from Giulia.
Michin's pursuit of the gold continues tonight in Orlando as she teams with B-Fab to take on James and The Beautiful Madness in a tag team match. A win could put Michin right back in line for another U.S. Title opportunity.
*This match was announced last Friday, but has not yet officially been advertised as happening on the show tonight. Card is always subject to change.
How to watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
WWE SmackDown Location:
Location: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
WWE Smackdown Card (Announced):
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women's Championship
Michin & B-Fap vs. Women's United States Champion Giulia & Kiana James
