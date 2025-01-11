WWE SmackDown Results [01/10/24]: Bayley Becomes No. 1 Contender For WWE Women's Title
The more than 10,000 fans packed into the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon Friday night were treated to another three hours of action on WWE SmackDown.
The Tiffany Stratton era is officially underway on the Blue Brand, and while it's undoubtably Tiffy Time, several women in the locker room wasted no time in claiming they deserved a shot at her newly won WWE Women's Championship. In the end, it was Bayley who earned the right to be Stratton's first challenger.
Cody Rhodes was in a fighting mood on Friday. Early in the night he followed through on his 'on sight' promise by rushing Kevin Owens. He'd later challenge Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga to a main event tag team match after the Bloodline wrecked havoc on the Men's United States Championship match.
Chelsea Green also made history, again, on Friday by becoming the first woman to ever successfully defend the Women's United States Championship. Here's everything you might have missed on the 01/10 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.
Full SmackDown Match and Segment Results:
- Paul Heyman kicked off the show to celebrate Roman Reigns' victory against Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat this week on Raw. He proudly declared Reigns to be the one true Tribal Chief of the Bloodline. He then called WWE Champion Cody Rhodes out to the ring so he could inform the American Nightmare what Reigns' plans to do next.
- Heyman said that Cody Rhodes has been able to accomplish what few others have done, and that's earn the respect of Roman Reigns. The Wiseman added that Rhodes has demonstrated himself to be a true Champion and credit to WWE. That said, now that Roman Reigns has won back his sacred Ula Fala, he also wants to win back his WWE Championship. Heyman then announces that Roman Reigns has declared for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.
- It was then that the voice of Kevin Owens was heard over the loud speakers at the Moda Center. KO was up in the crowd and said that just when he thought things couldn't get any worse, Rhodes went and shook hands with The Rock because The Final Boss massaged his ego the right way on Raw. Owens said that Cody's continued assistance to Roman Reigns could lead to him getting the WWE title back, which would hurt the entire company. Rhodes had heard enough at that point and rushed up the stairs for a fight.
- As Rhodes and Owens were fighting across the arena, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga snuck up on Paul Heyman. They were primed to strike before Jimmy Uso rushed down to the ring to help the Wiseman. Jimmy soon fell victim to the numbers game. Fatu had a chair wrapped around his neck and was in position to deliver a hip attack. If it wasn't for a last second save from a returning Cody Rhodes, Jimmy may have been taken out for good.
- Back from commercial break, The Bloodline was being escorted from the building but Jacob Fatu refused to walk out the door. As he was threatening a couple of security guards, LA Knight stepped up to blindside the Samoan Werewolf and shove him outside. Much to the amusement of SmackDown GM Nick Aldis.
- Chelsea Green defeated Michin to retain her Women's United States Championship. Piper Niven once again made the difference in this match, just as she did at Saturday Night's Main Event. Niven provided a timely distraction that allowed Green to counter a top rope crossbody. Chelsea rolled through and grabbed a handful of gear to leverage Michin's shoulders down to the mat and pick up the three count. After the match, an upset Michin went after Chelsea but was laid out by Niven.
- Los Garza defeated Pretty Deadly. This was a tag team match that was set up prior to the show tonight. Angel and Humberto were looking for a little revenge after Elton and Kit wrongly accused Legado Del Fantasma of attacking the Street Profits a few weeks back. Los Garza would get it thanks to a small assist from Santos Escobar and an impressive double press German suplex style slam called the MTY.
- LA Knight defeated United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura via disqualification. Knight and Nakamura had a hard-hitting, back and forth match-up that saw both men connect with their finishers. The Megastar was able to get his foot on the bottom rope after the champ hit the Kinshasa. Knight then planted Nakamura with a BFT but as he was crawling to make the cover, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga broke up the pinfall attempt which forced the ref to call for the bell.
- The Bloodline proceeded to pick the bones of an exhausted LA Knight. Fatu hit multiple hip attacks and one of his leaping moonsaults on the Megastar before Cody Rhodes and Jimmy Uso ran in for the rescue. Once Nick Aldis and SmackDown security finally reached the ringside area, Rhodes begged his General Manager to book himself and Jimmy against the Bloodline in tonight's main event.
- The Motor City Machine Guns defeated A-Town Down Under. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley outlasted Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in a very competitive tag team match after they hit Theory with Skull and Bones. Backstage #DIY were caught watching the match on TV and were visibly upset to see MCMG pick up the win. They were then approached by Pretty Deadly, who wanted to know why Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa didn't help them in their match earlier in the night.
- Tiffany Stratton addressed the crowd for the first time ever as WWE Women's Champion. She revealed all the details of her months long plan of earning Nia Jax' trust through false naivety, just to pick the perfect moment to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase and win the title. She told the world to put some respect on her name and acknowledge that it's officially Tiffy Time!
- Tiffany was then interrupted by Nia Jax, Bayley, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Naomi and Bianca Belair. All of whom had an argument for being the first to challenge Stratton for her newest accessory. Eventually the war of words escalated to fists being thrown. As her four potential No. 1 Contenders brawled in the ring, Tiffany hopped to the top turnbuckle and took them all out with the World's Prettiest Moonsault. Nick Aldis then came out and declared he had a brilliant idea. He booked Bayley, Jax, Naomi and Belair in a Fatal 4-Way match to determine Tiffany's first challenger.
- Bayley defeated Nia Jax, Bianca Belair and Naomi to become the new No. 1 Contender for the WWE Women's Championship. The Role Model was able to overcome a bone crunching top rope Samoan Drop, double powerbomb combo to pick up the victory. Belair had Bayley in place for a KOD, but Candice LeRae got into the mix by grabbing Belair's braid and beginning a game of tug-of-war. Bianca ended up whipping Naomi before being drug to the outside by Nia Jax. Bayley capitalized on the moment by hitting Naomi with the Rose Plant to earn a shot a Tiffany Stratton next week on SmackDown.
- Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga defeated Cody Rhodes and Jimmy Uso after the WWE Champion left 'Big Jim' high and dry. Once again, Cody came through on his 'on sight' promise after Kevin Owens walked down the ramp toward the conclusion of the match. Both men began to brawl, allowing Fatu to hit an Impaler DDT and a springboard moonsault on Jimmy Uso for the win.
- Rhodes and Owens would continue to fight into the equipment area of the arena and only stopped after Cody speared KO off a platform and through a table to close the show.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Janel Grant Issues Response To Vince McMahon, WWE, And SEC Settlement
Gunther's WrestleMania 41 Opponent Could Be A Surprising Name
Latest On Malakai Black's Rumored AEW Departure & Possible Return To WWE
WWE NXT Women's Champion Giulia Discusses Her Challenges With America's Wrestling Style