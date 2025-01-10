Gunther's WrestleMania 41 Opponent Could Be A Surprising Name
With WWE WrestleMania 41 three months away, rumors are beginning to heat up on the top championship matches being considered for the big two-day event in Las Vegas.
One new report pertains to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The title is currently held by Gunther, who won it back at SummerSlam from Damien Priest. The champ doesn't seem to have a natural opponent lined up for him as of this moment, though the Royal Rumble could change that.
Then again, perhaps WWE goes down a completely different path for the prize.
A new report from PWInsider says that one opponent currently being pitched for Gunther at WrestleMania 41 is none other than social media star, and former U.S. champion, Logan Paul. In the report, authored by Mike Johnson, it's noted that these plans are far from final and that it is simply one pitch right now. But the possibility is being discussed.
This wouldn't be completely out of nowhere. WWE held a Raw on Netflix kickoff event in Stamfort, CT in December, and Paul made it known at that time that his goal is to become world heavyweight champion. He's talked about dedicating his life to becoming even more of a success in WWE moving forward, and this would be one piece of that puzzle if he were to be awarded an opportunity to wrestle for the world title at the biggest show of the year.
Gunther later addressed the possibility of facing Paul during the Raw on Netflix kickoff, saying, "If Logan Paul thinks he can walk in here and take this away from me. If he ever makes it to the top of that line to challenge me for the World Heavyweight Championship. It will be my duty and my pleasure to slap that stupid smirk out of his face.”
