WWE Smackdown Results (10/25/24): New Tag Team Champions Crowned, Roman Reigns Returns, Triple H Appears
This week's episode of WWE Smackdown was loaded with WWE Crown Jewel hype and featured a special, unannounced appearance from WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H.
The show began this week with a Randy Orton promo. The show filmed Orton from the backstage area as he made his way to the ring and within that entrance he had a slight interaction with Triple H in the Gorilla Position. Once Orton got to the ring, he called Triple H out there and both former members of Evolution chatted about all things Kevin Owens.
Orton surmised that Triple H wasn't allowing Owens to come back to WWE because it wasn't safe for him. Triple H corrected Orton and said that he wasn't allowing Owens back because he was too dangerous for Orton. Orton pressed Triple H for a match against Owens and was granted one at the upcoming Crown Jewel event.
Speaking of Crown Jewel, both contenders for the men's Crown Jewel Championship had a face-to-face encounter in the ring on this week's Smackdown. Cody Rhodes and Gunther stood across from one another with the Crown Jewel Championship belt between them.
Both men debated who's world championship was more significant before things broke down in a brawl. Eventually, Ludwig Kaiser ran to the ring to help Gunther. With Cody getting beat down, Orton ran out to even the odds. Cody and Gunther will square off at Crown Jewel with the WWE Crown Jewel Championship on the line. Both men are current world champions of their respective brands.
In the main event, the Motor City Machine Guns defeated Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa to win the WWE Tag Team Championships. In the match, Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa attempted to get involved, but were battled away by Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso. Late in the match and with the referee down, Jey Uso took out Tonga and Loa, which setup the Motor City Machine Guns to get their title win.
After the match ended, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso embraced in the ring. Roman Reigns looked on as the show went off the air.
Full WWE Smackdown Results 10/25/24
- Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade w/ LA Knight as special referee ends in a no contest
- Naomi defeated Candice LeRae
- Motor City Machine Guns defeated DIY to earn a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships
- Motor City Machine Guns defeated Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa to win the WWE Tag Team Championships