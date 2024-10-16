Kevin Owens Closing in on WWE Contract Extension [Report]
Kevin Owens has been an integral part of WWE programming for over a decade now, but his future with the company has been in question for the past few months.
The former Universal Champion revealed back in May that his contract with WWE was up early on in 2025, and in a follow up with The Takedown on SI in August, KO did not have any update regarding negotiations taking place. There apparently has now been some movement on this front as we approach the holiday season.
The folks behind the insider X account 'WrestleVotes' joined Bill Apter on an episode of Backstage Pass Q&A, and said they have recently spoken with those close to the Kevin Owens contract situation.
"Didn't get a definite one way or the other, didn't get an absolutely the deal's been signed, but did get a really positive response that it's very close, if not completed with a handshake. So, I'd imagine that he's around for the long term."
WWE has reportedly been working behind the scenes to sign several members of it's roster to long-term contract extensions. Similar to Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley is reportedly close to signing on the dotted line.
Owens is currently locked into a major storyline on SmackDown, having just (apparently) turned heel by attacking Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton in the aftermath of Bad Blood. It would not be a stretch to assume that the company has big plans in place for KO and that signing him to a contract extension would be a priority.
KO took to social media Tuesday night and promised to be on SmackDown this Friday, with the goal of addressing his recent attacks on Rhodes and Orton. That's if WWE will allow him the mic time.
