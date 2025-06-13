WWE SmackDown Results, Highlights & Live Blog (6/13/25)
WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes live from the historic Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky tonight at 8pm ET (7pm CT).
John Cena returns home to the Blue Brand just a little over two weeks away from his WWE Championship defense against CM Punk at Night of Champions. The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion is sure to have plenty to say about Punk, Cody Rhodes and Ron Killings after the events of the past week.
Fans will also hear from Men's United States Champion Jacob Fatu and the new Miss Money in the Bank Naomi. Plus, opening round matches will continue for both the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments.
Two men's and two women's Fatal 4-Way matches will take place tonight on the USA Network, one of which will feature the return of Randy Orton.
The Viper has not been seen since he lost to John Cena at WWE Backlash last month in St. Louis. A victory tonight would get him one step closer to securing another shot at winning his 15th World Championship.
The Takedown on SI has all your live results and highlights covered. Check back often throughout the night to stay up to date.
WWE Smackdown Card:
WWE Champion John Cena to appear
2025 Miss Money in the Bank Naomi to address the WWE Universe
We will hear from Men's United States Champion Jacob Fatu
King of the Ring Opening Round Fatal 4-Way: Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Aleister Black vs. Carmelo Hayes
King of the Ring Opening Round Fatal 4-Way: Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade
Queen of the Ring Opening Round Fatal 4-Way: Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green vs. Candice LeRae
Queen of the Ring Opening Round Fatal 4-Way: Jade Cargill vs. Michin vs. Piper Niven vs. Nia Jax
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Rikishi Wants WWE Writers Fired After Jey Uso’s Title Loss
Brock Lesnar's Daughter, Mya, Facetimes With Dad And Hollywood Star After Winning National Title
Bianca Belair Will Reportedly Miss Multiple Major WWE Events Due To Injury
Jade Cargill Set To Make Film Debut In Major Action Thriller Alongside Jonathan Majors