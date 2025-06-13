Wrestling On FanNation

WWE SmackDown Results, Highlights & Live Blog (6/13/25)

WWE Champion John Cena returns to SmackDown as four King and Queen of the Ring Opening Round Matches take place.

Rick Ucchino

John Cena returns to SmackDown
John Cena returns to SmackDown / WWE.com

WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes live from the historic Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky tonight at 8pm ET (7pm CT).

John Cena returns home to the Blue Brand just a little over two weeks away from his WWE Championship defense against CM Punk at Night of Champions. The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion is sure to have plenty to say about Punk, Cody Rhodes and Ron Killings after the events of the past week.

Fans will also hear from Men's United States Champion Jacob Fatu and the new Miss Money in the Bank Naomi. Plus, opening round matches will continue for both the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments.

Two men's and two women's Fatal 4-Way matches will take place tonight on the USA Network, one of which will feature the return of Randy Orton.

The Viper has not been seen since he lost to John Cena at WWE Backlash last month in St. Louis. A victory tonight would get him one step closer to securing another shot at winning his 15th World Championship.

The Takedown on SI has all your live results and highlights covered. Check back often throughout the night to stay up to date.

WWE Smackdown Card:

WWE Champion John Cena to appear

2025 Miss Money in the Bank Naomi to address the WWE Universe

We will hear from Men's United States Champion Jacob Fatu

King of the Ring Opening Round Fatal 4-Way: Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Aleister Black vs. Carmelo Hayes

King of the Ring Opening Round Fatal 4-Way: Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade

Queen of the Ring Opening Round Fatal 4-Way: Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green vs. Candice LeRae

Queen of the Ring Opening Round Fatal 4-Way: Jade Cargill vs. Michin vs. Piper Niven vs. Nia Jax

