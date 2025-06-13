Bianca Belair Will Reportedly Miss Multiple Major WWE Events Due To Injury
It appears that Bianca Belair will miss out on the next two Premium Live Events, WWE Night of Champions and WWE Evolution.
The EST of WWE has not competed since her barnburner with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41. Belair walked out of Allegiant Stadium that night with a few broken fingers and she has largely stayed off of television since then.
Bianca did make a special homecoming appearance on the May 30 edition of SmackDown, where she told the Knoxville crowd that she was doing everything in her power to get back to the ring as quickly as possible.
What Belair did not do was provide a timeline for her return. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has since reported that it will not exactly be the quick-est of comebacks for the former Women's Champion.
According to Johnson, WWE is not expecting to have Bianca back in the mix until the run up to SummerSlam on August 2 and 3 at the earliest.
Belair's injuries have already kept her out of the Queen of the Ring tournament, the finals of which will take place at Night of Champions on June 28, and now it appears as though one of the company's top female stars will be forced to miss out on the upcoming all women's show as well.
MORE: WWE Evolution 2 Announcement Reportedly Met With Mixed Reaction Backstage
Evolution 2 is set for Sunday, July 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. While it's already been announced that NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne will defend her title on the show, Jade Cargill and Naomi are rumored to be facing one another in a WrestleMania rematch. Also, a Bella Twins reunion may be in the works.
WWE and Brie Bella are reportedly having discussions that could lead to her returning to the ring in time for Nikki Bella and herself to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.
