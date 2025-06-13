Jade Cargill Set To Make Film Debut In Major Action Thriller Alongside Jonathan Majors
In a move that will likely not surprise anybody, Jade Cargill is heading to Hollywood.
The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has landed a major role in upcoming action thriller 'True Threat', according to Deadline. Cargill will star opposite Jonathan Majors (Creed III, Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), who has recently returned to acting after he was found guilty of one count of reckless assault in the third degree towards his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.
Production on 'True Threat' is scheduled to begin this fall, with Cargill the second name, after Majors, to be attached to the project.
Per Deadline, "True Threat follows Special Forces operative Vernon Threat (Majors), who returns home seeking justice after his teenage son is murdered by Harlem’s Apollo Kids gang. Threat infiltrates The Carter, a 20-story project building controlled by the gang, and fights his way floor by floor and boss by boss toward a confrontation with its leader and his former mentor, Shallow.
MORE: The Undertaker Reveals 'Terrifying' Heart Surgery After WWE WrestleMania 41
"Cargill will play Meeka, a key lieutenant in the Apollo Kids and one of the film’s central antagonists. Meeka controls the building’s red light district and operates as a power broker inside The Carter. The role will showcase Cargill in an intense, physical and highly stylized performance space that builds on her athletic background."
Speaking to Deadline about Cargill's casting, director Gerard McMurray (The First Purge, Burning Sands), said, “I am excited to have Jade join us on 'True Threat'. She is a unique talent with a rare blend of athleticism, charisma, and control on camera. The role of Meeka requires presence and precision, and Jade brings both. I believe audiences will see a completely new side of her in this film.”
The production team behind 'True Threat', Alexis Garcia's CAT5 with Charlamagne Tha God, Basil Iwanyk (John Wick) and Karen Kinney’s new banner Southland Stories, said of Cargill, “Our mission here is to champion new faces and new voices in action storytelling. Jade is exactly the type of dynamic talent we want to introduce to the global film audience. She is already a force in the sports and entertainment world, and we believe this is just the beginning for her on the big screen.”
After returning from a three month hiatus at Elimination Chamber earlier this year, Cargill has been embroiled in a feud with Naomi, which saw the former AEW TBS Champion emerge victorious in a match between the pair on night one of WrestleMania 41, last month.
Cargill has been named in the brackets for this year's Queen Of The Ring tournament, where she is being tipped heavily to take the crown. Recent reports have also stated that Cargill could be set for a WrestleMania rematch with Naomi at next month's Evolution 2 Premium Live Event, which takes place in Cargill's hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.
