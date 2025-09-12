WWE Hall Of Famer Offers High Praise To Bayley
WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson has quite the eye for talent, having spent nearly two decades with the company as an agent in addition to his legendary tag career. Now, he's using his equity to put over one of WWE's most beloved women's stars.
Bayley has been with WWE since December of 2012, developing into one of the greatest women's wrestlers in WWE history. Anderson had a chance to see her evolution up close while working in WWE, and believes she has cemented her legacy with the company.
Speaking on The Arn Show recently, Anderson opened up about his thoughts on the former WWE Women's Champion.
"I know Bayley's a pro. She started a long time ago, and she's had an incredible run in WWE. She's one of the veterans that you can put out there with anybody, no matter how green they are or inexperienced they are, Bayley can get them through a match that makes sense. Highly talented," the tag team legend said.
Bayley's Staying Power With WWE Fans
Bayley is in the middle of a character change currently, offering glimpses of a new shade of her fans have yet to see. Even so, Anderson doesn't believe that will affect her connection with the fans.
"Fans have grown to love her, I think, and that's well deserved, because once you get over at the level that veterans do, they come in and they get over and they stay, and the fans can count on them and more or less just adopt them. She's one of those," Anderson said.
"She can do no wrong in the fans' eyes because she's really given her heart and soul to this business. So nothing but kudos."
The 36-year-old Bayley is one of the most decorated WWE women's wrestlers of all time. She is a former Royal Rumble winner, Money in the Bank holder, five-time women's champion, and a part of the original WWE Four Horsewomen alongside Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks.
