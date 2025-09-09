WWE Raw Results [9/8/25]: AJ Lee Manipulates Lynch & Rollins, Jey Uso Gets Even With LA Knight
WWE reportedly wanted to kick-off the Premium Live Event on ESPN era in a major way, and Wrestlepalooza is certainty shaping up to be can't miss, especially if you're a fan of AJ Lee.
Millennial parents of the world unite, because the former Divas Champion is set to return to the ring on Saturday, September 20 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Lee made her first appearance on Monday Night Raw in over a decade and successfully manipulated Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins into accepting her challenge for a mixed tag team match between herself and CM Punk.
And while Rollins and Lynch are busy dealing with Punk and AJ Lee, the rest of The Vision are determined to take down the last few members of the Bloodline still standing.
Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have their sights firmly set on The Usos, but they still have a massive thorn in their side they need to deal with and his name is LA Knight.
The Megastar was looking for a fight on a Monday night in Milwaukee, and he ended up biting off a bit more than he could chew when he faced off against Bronson Reed in the main event.
The growing tensions between Knight and Jey Uso finally snapped toward the close of the show. After Jey felt wronged by the Megastar earlier in the night, he returned the favor by spearing him as the credits on Netflix began to roll. Even though Knight's swift action with a steel chair saved Jey from another Tsunami assault.
Here's everything you may have missed from Monday's episode of Raw from Milwaukee.
WWE Raw Match & Segment Results:
Joe Tessitore and Corey Graves were on commentary. It was reported over the weekend that Michael Cole was expected to be on the call for both Raw and SmackDown for the next few months due to Tessitore's college football commitments. That appears to not be the case. Graves also joked about the inaccurate report that Wade Barrett had been removed from main roster commentary all together. He'll be back in a couple of weeks.
The Usos kicked off the show and received a great ovation from the Milwaukee crowd, but they were very quickly interrupted by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Still furious over what Roman Reigns did to Paul Heyman at Clash in Paris, Breakker was eager for a fight. Jimmy and Jey said he wouldn't have to wait long. After trashing talking the Oracle, or orca as they called him, The Usos said they had been granted a match against Breakker and Reed at Wrestlepalooza.
LA Knight would then attack the Bron and Bronson from behind and that fight quickly spilled into the ring. Jey Uso would accidentally get splashed by Reed during all the chaos, which later sparked some tension between Jey and Knight after The Vision had been chased up the ramp.
Back from commercial break we see LA Knight and Raw GM Adam Pearce arguing backstage. The Megastar was demanding a match against either Bron Breakker or Bronson Reed. He didn't care which one, and he didn't care if he won or lost. He just wanted any opportunity to "stomp the piss out of them."
AJ Styles defeated El Grande Americano. The Phenomenal One ended up fighting against both El Grande and Dos Americano, who emerged at ringside to offer some assistance to his fellow Luchador. Dragon Lee would later run down to the ring to even the odds. He took out Dos Americano with a Hurricanrana, which allowed Styles to counter a roll through by El Grande and hit a Styles Clash for the win.
Adam Pearce was shown backstage chatting to IYO SKY. He informed her that Stephanie Vaquer was unable to make it to Milwaukee and that he had to cancel their contract signing. But he assured her that their Women's World Title Match at Wrestlepalooza was still on.
Nikki Bella was nearby and was trying to get an update on Stephanie when Asuka approached and told her to go away. The WWE Hall of Famer demanded a little respect and the Empress of Tomorrow said she'd beat some respect out of her later tonight.
Raquel Rodriguez defeated Lyra Valkyria. The former Women's Intercontinental Champion was looking to get back in the win column after taking a few weeks off from Raw. Valkyria put in a heck of an effort against her bigger, stronger opponent, but when she tried to take to the air, Rodriguez plucked her off the top rope and dropped her with a thunderous Tejana Bomb to score the three count.
Penta approached Adam Pearce backstage about securing himself a shot at the Intercontinental Championship, but Rusev interrupted and told Raw's GM not to waste his time on clowns. Pearce booked Rusev vs. Penta for later in the night.
AJ Lee came skipping down to the ring with Becky Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship wrapped around her waist. Lee introduced herself to the new generation of fans as their favorite wrestler's, favorite wrestler and apologized to the WWE Universe for waiting for so long to come back.
Lee said she retired 10 years ago because she felt she had accomplished everything she could in professional wrestling, and then spoke about her long mental health journey. Which prompted multiple 'therapy' chants from the audience in Milwaukee. AJ said she was happy and healthy, and perfectly content with her career, until Becky Lynch berated and assaulted her husband.
The mere mention of her name brought The Man down to the ring, who was sporting some massive sunglasses. We'd later find out she was hiding a black eye that AJ gave her last Friday on SmackDown. Bex demanded that Lee return her title to her immediately, which prompted an ultimatum — come in the ring and take it back, or agree to a mixed tag match at Wrestlepalooza.
Lynch tried to send Seth Rollins into the ring to collect it and that brought CM Punk down to get himself a piece of the World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins narrowly escaped a GTS, before rolling out of the ring and furiously accepting Lee's challenge. Lynch was visibly upset to hear Seth agree to the match.
Rusev defeated Penta. This was a hard-hitting match that ended up turning into a 4-on-1 affair. Penta's recent beef with The New Day brought Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller down to the ring. That distraction opened a window for Rusev to connect with a devastating Machka Kick as Penta came flying off the top rope and the Bulgarian Brute picked up the three count.
A new vignette for Bayley aired, once again showing a conflicted Role Model talking to herself. Bayley said she's hurt a lot of people in the past, but they mostly deserved it. She cannot, however, forgive herself for what happened with Lyra Valkyria and she vowed to make it right.
Asuka defeated Nikki Bella. The WWE Hall of Famer gave The Empress of Tomorrow all she could handle as Nikki put together her best performance since returning to action earlier this year, but it just wasn't good enough. Asuka connected on two back spin kicks before getting Bella to submit to the Asuka Lock.
The Judgment Day were celebrating Raquel's win over Lyra back in their clubhouse when Dominik Mysterio walked in. Finn Balor immediately pressed him about his new alliance with El Grande Americano. Dom said it was a Lucha thing and that they wouldn't understand. Raquel and Roxanne Perez looked at him awkwardly and he left without giving any additional answers. Roxanne said she'd go talk to him.
The show cut back to Nikki Bella who walking backstage, when Asuka got in her face to gloat. Nikki was ready to go for round two against both Asuka and Kairi, when Rhea Ripley showed up to provide some backup.
Bronson Reed defeated LA Knight. All the Megastar wanted was a shot at beating Reed down and he did much more than that. Knight had Reed dead to rights in this one, but Bron Breakker jumped on the ring apron just as he was going for a BFT. That prompted Knight to knock Bron down to the floor and Reed capitalized with a Jagged Edge to pick up the victory.
Breakker and Reed continued their assault on Knight after the match was over, and Jimmy Uso attempted to make the save on his own. When he was unable to fight them off, Jey Uso made his return to save his brother. In the end, it was LA Knight grabbing a steal chair the finally chased The Vision away. Knight asked Jey if they were good, and Uso gave him a spear. Then he said they were good.
