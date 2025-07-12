WWE SmackDown Results (7/11/25): LA Knight Attacked, Logan Paul Cuts Off Jelly Roll
Another episode of Friday Night SmackDown is in the books and it was not a good night if your name is LA Knight or Randy Orton.
On the eve of Saturday Night's Main Event, The Megastar opened the show with a passionate promo about Seth Rollins. He then closed out the evening's proceedings with a win in the main event, but ended up on the wrong end of a spear from Bron Breakker and a Tsunami from Bronson Reed.
Knight will now head into his match-up with Seth Rollins Saturday night more than a little banged up, and the same could possibly be said for Randy Orton.
The Viper came to the aid of Grammy Award nominee Jelly Roll after his concert was cut off by Logan Paul and took a Claymore out of nowhere by Drew McIntyre for his efforts.
The WWE Tag Team Championships also traded hands, Alexa Bliss scored a big win ahead of Evolution and Aleister Black was stunned by Ron Killings. Here is everything you may have missed Friday Night on SmackDown.
SmackDown Match & Segment Results:
The Street Profits and Jelly Roll were shown arriving separately at the arena. Randy Orton showed some love to the not so big man, who has dropped a significant amount of weight in recent months.
LA Knight made his way to the ring and received another thunderous ovation from the WWE Universe. The Megastar promised to kick Seth Rollins' ass at Saturday Night's Main Event, calling that not a prediction, not a spoiler, but a fact of life.
Rollins' personal oracle Paul Heyman would then interrupt to offer up a vision into Knight's future, but Heyman said he saw nothing, because LA Knight has no future in WWE. Solo Sikoa and his MFT's then came out and the United States Champion told Heyman to leave the arena before he gets put through the announce desk again.
The Oracle left promptly, but Knight was ready for a fight. The Family Tree surrounded the ring and were ready to strike when Jimmy Uso snuck through the crowd with steel chairs in hand to help even the odds. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis would then emerge to book at tag team match for later in the night. It will be Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo against LA Knight and Jimmy Uso.
Alexa Bliss defeated Roxanne Perez, Kairi Sane and Sol Ruca in a Fatal 4-Way Match. Little Miss Bliss found a way to pick up the win in a match that was a coming out party for Sol Ruca. The NXT Women's North American Champion appeared to have the match won after an incredible double Sol Snatcher, but Raquel Rodriguez put Roxanne's foot on the rope to break up the pin. That move sparked a brawl between all the tag team partners at ring side, which allowed Alexa enough time to recover and hit Kairi Sane with Sister Abigail for the victory.
WWE unveiled the participates for the Women's Battle Royal at Evolution this Sunday night.
The Wyatt Sicks defeated The Street Profits to win the WWE Tag Team Championships. Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis scored the biggest win of their professional careers thanks to an assist from Erick Rowan. When the big red wood got involved in the fight, Angelo Dawkins took him out with a running shoulder tackle into the timekeepers area. That left Montez Ford all by himself, however, and he fell victim to a suplex power bomb combo and was pinned by Gacy to lose the gold.
Jelly Roll began a special performance of his hit song 'Liar' for his hometown Nashville fans, but was rather quickly interrupted by a returning Logan Paul. The Maverick began to rundown the Grammy Award winner, calling him an outsider who was trying to leach off the WWE platform that true professional wrestlers like himself had built.
An extremely pissed off Randy Orton then ran down to the ring and began to read Paul the riot act for disrespecting Jelly Roll. While the Viper was mid-rant, Drew McIntyre snuck up behind him and delivered a Claymore Kick to his Saturday Night's Main Event opponent.
Paul would then pounce on Orton for a few cheap shots before he was pulled up and thrown to the ground by Jelly Roll. Logan would storm up the ramp and destroy parts of the band set before leaving.
Ron Killings defeated Aleister Black with a quick roll-up. Black seemed more concerned with inflicting damage on R-Truth than he was winning the bout. He attempted to use a chair, but after the ref took it away, Truth would sneak behind Black and steal the three count.
Backstage a furious Aleister Black was in hot pursuit of Killings, when Damian Priest got in between them. Priest advised Black to calm down and let it go. He did the opposite. Aleister hit Preist with a running knee and then dropped him with a Black Mass.
Wade Barrett conducted an in-ring interview with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. The champ and challenger exchanged a couple of shots at one another, including Stratton saying she learned how great Trish was by watching her matches on VHS tapes.
Naomi would soon get in the middle of things by making her entrance and flashing her Money in the Bank briefcase, but she was blindsided by Jade Cargill. The attack would continue until security arrived to separate both women.
LA Knight and Jimmy Uso defeated Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo. It turns out that Paul Heyman did not leave the building and his presence at ringside for the main event provided the necessary distraction for Jimmy Uso to hit Sikoa with the school boy roll up and pin the United States Champion.
Mateo, Tala Tonga and Tonga Loa would then chase Uso into the crowd, leaving LA Knight and Solo Sikoa alone in the ring. Knight would drop Solo with a BFT, and then run right into the trap that was waiting for him in the hands of Bron Breaker and Bronson Reed. A spear and a Tsunami later and Knight looked like he was regretting some life decisions.
