Wyatt Sicks Win WWE Tag Team Championships On Friday Night SmackDown
The Wyatt Sicks have completed their take over of the SmackDown Tag Team Division.
Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis defeated the Street Profits Friday night to capture the WWE Tag Team Championships for the first time in their careers.
Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins put up a valiant fight, but in the end, it was the numbers advantage of the Wyatts that spelled their doom. The Profits appeared to be closing in on another successful title defense when big Erick Rowan intervened.
Dawkins would take out Rowan with a big running shoulder tackle into the timekeepers area, but that would leave Ford to fend for himself.
Tez would ascend to the top rope for a Frog Splash attempt on Lumis, but came up empty after a brief distraction by Gacy. He'd then walk into a suplex power bomb combo and Gacy scored the three count to steal the titles away.
The Street Profits were in the midst of a four year long dry spell when they won the WWE Tag Team Champions back in March. Their reign comes to an end after 118 days.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
20 Participants Revealed For WWE Evolution Women's Battle Royal
Charlotte Flair Gives Credit To 'Fifth Horsewoman' Ahead Of WWE Evolution
WWE Superstars Both Past & Present Featured In Evolution Cold Open