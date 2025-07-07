Alexa Bliss Details Crazy Last Minute Decision To Compete In WWE Women's Royal Rumble
How much of a last minute decision was it for Alexa Bliss to return for the Women's Royal Rumble Match back in February? About as close to the point of no return as it gets.
Alexa's name was constantly in the news cycle in the days leading up to the event this year. The multi-time Women's Champion had missed two years of action following the birth of her first child, but was heavily rumored to be coming back for WrestleMania season. That was until a reported contract dispute appeared to stall all creative plans.
The dispute was eventually worked out and just in the nick of time for Bliss to make into Indianapolis for the show. Alexa joined Nikki and Brie Bella on their podcast Monday, and said WWE didn't make the decision to have her in the Royal Rumble until the overnight hours before the event.
“I got the call at midnight the night before,” Alexa Bliss told Nikki and Brie. “I got the call [then], and it wasn’t fully decided until like 4 am. And then I get a call at 5. They’re like, ‘Alright, we need you on a plane by 10 am.’”
In order to avoid being seen at the airport, Bliss grabbed the earliest flight she could to Cincinnati, OH and then made the nearly two hour drive west to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
“Drove in, had to cover up. Got snuck into a back room. There was hair and makeup, but I didn’t get there until 4 p.m. You guys know how this works. I didn’t get there until 4 p.m. We were the first match starting at 6 p.m."
Alexa ultimately entered the match from the No. 21 position, replacing Shotzi who was working from that spot during rehearsals. Her involvement in the Royal Rumble was a surprise to nearly everyone in the building. Not just the fans, who gave her one of the loudest receptions of the entire night.
"No one knew I was there, not even the girls,” she added. “[They] didn’t know I was there until I was in Gorilla. No one, no one knew I was there.”
Bliss is set to compete this weekend at Evolution. She'll be teaming with Charlotte Flair as the SmackDown representatives in the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Fatal 4-Way Match.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (7/7/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Backstage Update On How Many More Matches May Be Added To AEW All In Texas Card
WWE Hall Of Famer Michelle McCool Gives Update On Possible Evolution 2 Appearance
WWE NXT Returning To Philadelphia At Unique Venue And It's Not 2300 Arena