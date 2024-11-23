WWE SmackDown Spoilers (11/29/24): High Stakes Match To Determine Advantage In Survivor Series Men's War Games
It was a Friday Night SmackDown doubleheader at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT. Next week's episode was filmed at the conclusion of Friday's show and will feature some major match-ups as the build to Survivor Series: WarGames continues.
After the return of Paul Heyman and his bringing out CM Punk to be the fifth and final member of The OG Bloodline for War Games at WWE Survivor Series, Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu will battle to determine which team gets the one-man advantage inside the steel structure.
Which team will have the crucial advantage heading to Saturday, November 30?
The Women's United States Title tournament continued with a triple threat match between Michin, Piper Niven and replacement Lash Legendy, who substituted for Jade Cargill. The winner moved on to the semifinals along with Bayley and Chelsea Green. The first champion will be crowned at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14.
Also on the show, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes takes on Carmelo Hayes. During Friday's show, Hayes was talking to people when Rhodes came through upset after his heated face to face with Kevin Owens. Hayes made a comment and "The American Nightmare" made a quick beeline towards Rhodes. Him and Hayes were going back and forth when the champion pushed the young star. They went nose-to-nose until SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis intervened.
The following spoilers are courtesy of F4WOnline and are very limited in scope:
WWE SmackDown (11/29) Results:
Jacob Fatu beats Jey Uso and now The New Bloodline has the advantage in the Survivor Series Men's War Games match.
Michin def. Piper Niven and Lash Legend to advance to the semifinals of the WWE Women’s United States Title tournament.
Cody Rhodes def. Carmelo Hayes
Shinsuke Nakamura beats Andrade
Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky and Naomi came out to hype WarGames and announced Bayley would be joining the team and replacing Cargill.
More segments were reportedly filmed for the show that were not shown to the live audience in Salt Lake City.
