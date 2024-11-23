Paul Heyman Returns On WWE Smackdown To Reveal The Fifth Member Of The OG Bloodline War Games Team
CM Punk is back in WWE and will fight alongside Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: War Games.
This week on Smackdown, Paul Heyman returned after being away from the company due to an attack at the hands of Solo Sikoa and the New Bloodline. Prior to Heyman showing up, Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Sami Zayn were prepared to fight the New Bloodline four vs. five at Survivor Series. In the ring, both teams stared the other down and that's when Heyman walked out.
Heyman stood at the top of the entrance ramp as the audience roared. He said that it wouldn't be four on five, but five on five at Survivor Series. Heyman then pointed to the backstage area and Punk's Cult of Personality entrance music hit.
Punk walked out to a raucous cheer from the audience and was taping his wrist as he briskly walked to the ring. As soon as he got there, he attacked Bronson Reed and the brawl was on.
Punk and the OG Bloodline cleared the ring of New Bloodline members with both Punk and Roman Reigns hitting their finishers at the exact same time. From there, Reigns and Punk stared at each other in the middle of the ring as Paul Heyman looked on.
Punk has not been seen in WWE since the Raw after he defeated Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell Match at Bad Blood. On that episode of Raw, Punk said he was heading home to contemplate his future and that he wasn't sure if he'd wrestle again.
Team OG Bloodline vs. Team New Bloodline will square off inside of War Games at Survivor Series on November 30.
