WWE SmackDown SPOILERS [11/28/25]: Two Men Advance To 'Last Time Is Now' Semifinals
The Survivor Series go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown is already in the books.
WWE has given talent and staff an extra day off next week due to the Thanksgiving holiday, which means the Black Friday edition of the Blue Brand on November 28 was filmed last night at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Two quarterfinal match-ups in John Cena's The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament were held as Jey Uso took on Rusev, and LA Knight battled another mystery opponent.
Charlotte Flair and Asuka also met in a Women's WarGames Advantage Match and The MFT's went up against Team Sami Zayn in a Traditional Survivor Series 5-on-5 Elimination Match.
The following SPOILERS are courtesy of PWInsider and are limited in scope.
WWE SmackDown Match & Segment Results:
Jey Uso defeated Rusev to advance to the semifinals of The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament. Uso was said to be massively over with the Denver crowd and he knocked off the Bulgarian Brute with a spear and a splash.
The Miz earned a second chance opportunity in The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament by tricking R-Truth during a backstage segment. Sheamus was ruled medically unable to compete due to a shoulder injury and The Miz took his place in the quarterfinal match against LA Knight.
Chelsea Green finally received her Women's United States Championship Celebration. She proclaimed herself to be the greatest female champion in all of North America, which brought WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill down to the ring. The Storm laid out Chelsea before she could enjoy her highly coveted fireworks display.
A backstage segment with the babyface Women's WarGames Team aired, featuring AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair and IYO SKY.
LA Knight defeated The Miz to advance to the semifinals of The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament. This was said to be a very good match with the Megastar finally squashing the A-lister's dreams of facing John Cena in his retirement match.
A backstage segment with the heel Women's WarGames Team aired, featuring Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax and Lash Legend.
Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka to earn the advantage for her team in the Women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series.
Solo Sikoa was the Sole Survivor in the Traditional Survivor Series 5-on-5 Elimination Match.
Order of eliminations:
JC Mateo
Shinsuke Nakamura
Tanga Loa
Alex Shelley
Chris Sabin
Fénix eliminated
Tama Tonga
Talla Tonga
Sami Zayn
The Wyatt Six appeared after the match was over and took out Solo Sikoa to end the show.
It was said that roughly an hours worth of content was filmed for the show, which likely means there will be more backstage segments filmed for the television audience that the live audience did not witness.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
WWE SmackDown Results (11/21/25): AJ Lee And Becky Lynch Join WarGames, Hayes & Penta Advance
Saraya Gives Major Update On Potential Pro Wrestling Return
The Young Bucks Reveal How Close They Were To Signing With WWE
AEW Full Gear Predictions: Can Hangman Page Survive The Steel Cage Against Samoa Joe?
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com