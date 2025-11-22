WWE SmackDown SPOILERS [11/28/25]: Two Men Advance To 'Last Time Is Now' Semifinals

The Survivor Series go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown is already in the books.

WWE has given talent and staff an extra day off next week due to the Thanksgiving holiday, which means the Black Friday edition of the Blue Brand on November 28 was filmed last night at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Two quarterfinal match-ups in John Cena's The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament were held as Jey Uso took on Rusev, and LA Knight battled another mystery opponent.

A storied veteran and a breakout star debut in their first WarGames.



Two teams composed of multi-time world champions.



Ten of @WWE’s biggest stars all in one match.



Charlotte Flair and Asuka also met in a Women's WarGames Advantage Match and The MFT's went up against Team Sami Zayn in a Traditional Survivor Series 5-on-5 Elimination Match.

The following SPOILERS are courtesy of PWInsider and are limited in scope.

WWE SmackDown Match & Segment Results:

Jey Uso defeated Rusev to advance to the semifinals of The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament. Uso was said to be massively over with the Denver crowd and he knocked off the Bulgarian Brute with a spear and a splash.

The Miz earned a second chance opportunity in The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament by tricking R-Truth during a backstage segment. Sheamus was ruled medically unable to compete due to a shoulder injury and The Miz took his place in the quarterfinal match against LA Knight.

Chelsea Green finally received her Women's United States Championship Celebration. She proclaimed herself to be the greatest female champion in all of North America, which brought WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill down to the ring. The Storm laid out Chelsea before she could enjoy her highly coveted fireworks display.

A backstage segment with the babyface Women's WarGames Team aired, featuring AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair and IYO SKY.

LA Knight defeated The Miz to advance to the semifinals of The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament. This was said to be a very good match with the Megastar finally squashing the A-lister's dreams of facing John Cena in his retirement match.

A backstage segment with the heel Women's WarGames Team aired, featuring Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka to earn the advantage for her team in the Women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series.

Solo Sikoa was the Sole Survivor in the Traditional Survivor Series 5-on-5 Elimination Match.

Order of eliminations:

JC Mateo

Shinsuke Nakamura

Tanga Loa

Alex Shelley

Chris Sabin

Fénix eliminated

Tama Tonga

Talla Tonga

Sami Zayn

The Wyatt Six appeared after the match was over and took out Solo Sikoa to end the show.

It was said that roughly an hours worth of content was filmed for the show, which likely means there will be more backstage segments filmed for the television audience that the live audience did not witness.

