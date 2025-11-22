The Young Bucks Reveal How Close They Were To Signing With WWE

AEW wouldn't be the wrestling company it is today and may not exist at all if it wasn't for the The Young Bucks.

The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, are AEW Executive Vice Presidents, two-time AEW World Trios Champions, and three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions. Most importantly, they are two of the founding members of AEW.

The seeds for AEW were planted at the All In event in 2018. At the time, All In was an indie wrestling super-show and clocked in as the biggest indie wrestling show in history with over 10,000 fans in attendance. The show was financed and executed by The Young Bucks and current Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. AEW was born out of the success that All In achieved.

It's hard to imagine a world without AEW in its current form, but that reality was closer to happening than many wrestling fans might think. In an interview with Adam's Apple, The Young Bucks revealed that they were close to signing with the WWE in the aftermath of All In and their hot run in New Japan Pro Wrestling. In that reality, AEW wouldn't be what it is today.

“Pretty close," Nick Jackson said regarding how close he and his brother were to signing contracts with WWE. "There was never an actual physical contract, but we were negotiating," Matt Jackson said. 2019 was probably the closest. We had a groundswell (of momentum) at the time with the stuff we were doing in Japan and on the indies. I think they just wanted to buy in on it.”

The Young Bucks have appeared in WWE

The Young Bucks appeared in WWE on a couple ocassions, but only as enhancement talent. They even were a part of a segment as a fake DX duo that was beat up my The Miz and John Morrison.

The Young Bucks have a big weekend ahead. They are currently being courted by Don Callis for his Don Callis Family faction and will team with Josh Alexander to take on Jurassic Express and Kenny Omega at the Full Gear PPV. $1,000,000 is on the line during this match.

On AEW Dynamite this week, The Bucks were approached to join the Don Callis faction, but didn't join. Instead, drama flared between them and their former Elite stablemate, Kenny Omega.

AEW Full Gear airs live on PPV on Saturday, November 22. Other announced matches for the show include Adam Page vs. Samoa Joe inside a steel cage for the AEW Men's World Championship, Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women's World Championship, Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O'Reilly, and more.

