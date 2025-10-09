Latest Report Reveals The IInspiration's TNA Wrestling Contract Status
It's been a heavy news week when it comes to talent contracts.
It's already been reported by various outlets that Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Santos Escobar have agreed to new long-term extensions with WWE, while Cedric Alexander will see his current deal with TNA Wrestling come to an end in the very near future.
It turns out the same can be said for the reigning TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that The IInspiration will see their contracts with TNA expire after Bound for Glory this weekend.
"Cassie Lee and Jess McKay, the former Peyton Royce and Billie Kay of the IIconics, were on short-term deals with TNA Wrestling," Ross Sapp said in his report.
Given that Lee and McKay are current title holders, and that they just represented TNA Wrestling at NXT Showdown this past Tuesday, it would be incredibly surprising if a deal was not worked out to see them stick around longer than this Sunday's show.
Those in TNA who spoke to Sean Ross Sapp say that they have already expressed interest in keeping both Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay and that they expect an extension to get done at some point in the coming days.
The IInspiration are finally back on top of the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Division
After a three-year hiatus from the professional wrestling industry, Lee and McKay made their return to TNA Wrestling during Against All Odds in June.
The now two-time TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions confronted The Elegance Brand and made it clear they were back in the company to reclaim the titles they once possessed.
After coming up short at both Slamminversary and Emergence, The IInspiration finally won the titles from Heather & M by Elegance on the October 2 edition of TNA iMPACT.
Lee and McKay will defend their newly won Knockouts World Tag Team Championship on Sunday, October 12 at Bound for Glory, in a rematch against The Elegance Brand, which gives the company an opportunity to take the belts away from The IInspiration, if by some chance they do not come to terms on a new contract.
