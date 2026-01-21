WWE SmackDown Superstar Confirms Departure From The Company

The WWE SmackDown brand is going to look a little different in the very near future.

Tommaso Ciampa announced on Wednesday morning that his contract with WWE is coming to an end soon. On his X account, Ciampa posted a long and very heartfelt message, thanking fans, the WWE team, and others for the last 10 years of his career.

Ciampa joined the WWE as part of NXT in 2015. He broke into the brand as part of the DIY tag team with Johnny Gargano. From there, Ciampa became an all-time icon of the black-and-gold NXT brand in its heyday and held the NXT Championship. His feud with Johnny Gargano is one of the most historic moments in NXT history.

Tommaso Ciampa thanks WWE in heartfelt goodbye message

"In the very near future, my contract with the WWE will officially come to an end," Ciampa wrote. "I'd like to thank every single person who contributed to the last ten years of this incredible journey. The camera crew, ring crew, hair and makeup team, seamstresses, referees, creative, producers, catering department ... and anybody I may have missed."

Ciampa went on to thank every single person he shared a ring with over the years, but then turned his attention to the black and gold NXT brand that he was the face of.

"And I would be remiss not to give a special thank you to my black and gold family. You will forever hold an incredibly special place in my heart. To the fans who have shown love and support over the last two decades, thank you from the bottom of my heart." Tommaso Ciampa

Currently, Ciampa has reunited with Gargano as a tag team on the SmackDown brand. The duo wrestled in a huge six-pack challenge ladder match at for the WWE Tag Team Championships this year at SummerSlam.

Ciampa is most notably known in WWE circles for his feud with Johnny Gargano. The feud spanned multiple years and began with Ciampa turning on Gargano and beating him to a pulp after an NXT TakeOver event.

Ciampa and Gargano would go on to headline multiple TakeOver specials with multiple matches. Their feud culminated in a No Holds Barred match during the pandemic era of NXT in April of 2020.

Ciampa is a two-time NXT Champion, a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion, and a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion. He debuted on the main roster in 2023 as a singles star opposite The Miz and Gunther in matches, but eventually fell into place alongside Gargano as a tag team.

Ciampa alluded to having 10 more years left in the pro wrestling industry. He said he is available for appearances, autograph signings, and plenty more.

