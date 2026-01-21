AEW Dynamite Preview (1/21/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The list of eager challengers for the AEW World Championship is stronger than ever.

Kenny Omega, who holds the second-longest world title reign in AEW history, returned to AEW TV earlier this month with intentions of climbing back to the top of the promotion after battling injuries and diverticulitis in recent years. Tonight's Dynamite in Orlando will mark his first singles match since All In Texas when he lost the International Championship to Kazuchika Okada.

His opponent is Josh Alexander, a member of the Don Callis Family and the man responsible for putting Omega's longtime friend and tag team partner, Kota Ibushi, out of action indefinitely. Omega and Alexander have been circling each other for months in multi-man action but tonight will mark their first single match against each other.

The Don Callis Family has been a thorn in Kenny Omega's side since 2023. Can he kick off 2026 with big win over a member of the Don Callis Family that's been a thorn in his side since 2023, or will Alexander end Omega's road to redemption before it truly begins?

Major opportunities for JetSpeed

JetSpeed make up two-thirds of the new AEW World Trios Champions. | All Elite Wrestling

Last week on Collision, new trios champions were crowned when "Hangman" Adam Page and JetSpeed defeated The Opps. Still riding the high of their first taste of AEW gold, "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight will both be in singles action tonight against former AEW World Champions. Kevin Knight will be up against Swerve Strickland. Strickland praised Knight as the future of AEW but The Jet emphasized that he is also the present.

Part of Strickland's criticisms of Kevin Knight on last Saturday's Collision was his lack (at the time) of any AEW titles to his name. Later that night, Knight pinned the departing Powerhouse Hobbs to win the trios titles with his tag team partner plus Strickland's infamous enemy-turned-ally, "Hangman" Adam Page.

Speaking of Hangman, his new teammates have inherited his ongoing conflict with The Opps. After losing the AEW World Trios titles, Samoa Joe is on the hunt for blood, specifically Speedball's. In Orlando, they'll have their first-ever singles match together. Can Joe find weakness in one-third of the new Trios Champions, or will Speedball be able to keep their winning ways going?

Live in Orlando

Several former AEW World Champions are set for tonight's Dynamite card with goals of climbing back to the top of the food chain, but the current champion will be part of the action as well. Coming off of his successful first defense of the "Triple B" last week against Bandido, MJF has been clear that he wants to be a traveling champion. He got a head start last Friday at Limitless Wrestling when he defended the world title against then-independent standout Alec Price.

After the match, MJF revealed to Price and Jordan Oliver that they were officially All Elite. Tonight, Price and Oliver will have a lot to prove in their official AEW debut against the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions, FTR. What can we expect from AEW's newest young tag team?

Another team with a lot to prove is the Death Riders. AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley got into a verbal altercation with Don Callis on Collision before being attacked by members of the Don Callis Family. The Family won't have the element of surprise on their side this time.

Moxley and the Death Riders will be prepared when they take on Hechicero, Lance Archer, and Rocky Romero in a street fight. The Death Riders are no strangers to hardcore stipulations. Will they be able to use that familiarity to their advantage against a rapidly expanding Don Callis Family?

All Elite Women

Now that Penelope Ford is cleared and able to get back into the ring, Timeless Love Bombs are wasting no time picking up where they left off in their rivalry with Ford and Megan Bayne. With deep hatred that began at Blood & Guts and continued in the months that followed, the two teams will finally get their hands on each other on Dynamite.

While not explicitly stated a number one contender's match, it's safe to say that the winning team will have a strong case to be the next challengers for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships currently held by Babes of Wrath.

As for the AEW Women's World Championship, a new number one contender has already emerged. Thekla pinned the champion, Kris Statlander, in a trios match at Dynamite Maximum Carnage. On Collision, Statlander addressed the loss and said that she's a fighting champion who welcomes a world title challenge from Thekla at any time. Thekla and the Triangle of Madness will formally respond tonight in Orlando.

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

TV: TBS

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Venue: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander

Swerve Strickland vs. Kevin Knight

Samoa Joe vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey

Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Daniel Garcia) vs. Don Callis Family (Hechicero, Rocky Romero, & Lance Archer)

MJF Live in Orlando

FTR vs. Alec Price & Jordan Oliver

Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Timeless Love Bombs

Triangle of Madness Respond to Kris Statlander’s Challenge

