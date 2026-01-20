AAA Star Reportedly Under WWE Contract

AAA has taken the pro wrestling world by storm.

WWE announced the purchase of AAA during WrestleMania 41 weekend in April 2025. Fans didn't know what to expect, with some speculating it could become a Mexican branch of NXT, and others thinking the purchase could mean the permanent end of AAA as loyal fans knew it.

AAA has exceeded the expectations of many pro wrestling fans who had never seen a single second of AAA programming before the acquisition.

Dominick Mysterio is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion, but he's also in his first reign as AAA Mega Champion. Mysterio beat AAA's El Hijo De Vikingo at Worlds Collide: Las Vegas. Vikingo won the AAA Mega Championship for the second time after pinning Alberto El Patron in March 2025.

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Dominik Mysterio | WWE.com

It's safe to say WWE has been impressed by what it's seen from Vikingo since purchasing the historic Mexican promotion.

Vikingo is signed to WWE

El Hijo De Vikingo has done nothing but put on classic after classic since WWE announced their new working relationship with AAA, and his work has paid off in the form of an official contract with WWE.

El Hijo De Vikingo is the only original AAA superstar currently assigned to the AAA promotion that is directly signed to WWE. Other original AAA roster members like Mr. Iguana, La Parka, and Psycho Clown are signed to a company called FILLIP.

FILLIP is the company that co-owns and controls AAA alongside TKO. WWE and UFC are both owned by TKO Group Holdings.

This could signal a potential Royal Rumble appearance in Saudi Arabia January 26.

The next AAA event is slated for Saturday, March 14. Rey de Reyes will take place inside Arena Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. There are no confirmed matches and it's unclear whether El Hijo De Vikingo will be confirmed for the show at the moment. Vikingo defeated El Grande Americano on January 17 on the first episode of AAA on FOX.

AAA announced a television deal last November with FOX to stream AAA programming across Mexico, Canada, and South America.

