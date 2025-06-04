Mariah May Makes WWE Debut On Tonight's NXT
Mariah May is officially a WWE Superstar.
May made her debut on this week's episode of NXT in a surprise appearance, interrupting a women's in-ring segment that featured the new NXT Women's Champion, Jacy Jayne, and a variety of different challengers.
As the challengers were brawling, the lights went out in the NXT arena and May appeared in a spotlight. She cut a promo and said that she had finally arrived. She told all the women in the ring that they could call her the next NXT Women's Champion and that the best women's division in the world just got a lot more glamorous.
May is a former AEW Women's World Champion and had her last match with the company at the AEW Revolution PPV. May lost to Toni Storm in that match and hasn't appeared for AEW since. Last week, it was reported that May's profile was pulled off of the AEW website.
There have been a number of top women in NXT that have recently been called up to the main roster. Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer were all former champions in NXT and all debuted on Raw within the last few weeks. Jordynne Grace is expected to be called up to the main roster imminently as well.
Last week on NXT, Jacy Jayne shocked the world when she beat Vaquer to win the NXT Women's Championship. With May now on the NXT brand, she's instantly not only one of the biggest stars in the women's division, but one of the biggest NXT stars period.
