Chad Gable Clears Air On El Grande Americano Boot Controversy On WWE Raw
Some people just want to continue to buy into the conspiracy.
Chad Gable is once again having to deny the baseless allegations that he is El Grande Americano.
The legendary Luchador qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match Monday night on Raw. He defeated future WWE Hall of Famers CM Punk and AJ Styles in the main event, but instead of focusing on his monumental victory, eagle-eyed keyboard warriors are more concerned with his boots.
It was pointed out online that El Grande Americano was wearing Chad Gable's white boots, with the initials 'C.G.' engraved into the side, during the match.
This only added to the reckless speculation of Lead Raw Commentator Michael Cole, and others, that it's really been the leader of American Made who has been masquerading as a Luchador since before WrestleMania 41.
Gable has now taken to social media to offer a logical explanation for what happened. It turns out that the reigning WWE Speed Champion lost his boots while traveling into Tulsa Monday. So, being the nice guy that he is, Chad offered to lend the Luchador some boots for the biggest match of his career.
Gable also added that El Grande Americano stretched out his boots, which is a sign that they wear different sizes. Another clear sign that they are not the same person, but they will both be in Los Angeles this Saturday.
While El Grande Americano will be competing for a guaranteed world title shot during the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Chad Gable is set to challenge El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship earlier in the day at Worlds Collide.
