AEW Fyter Fest Preview [6/4/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
It's Wednesday! You know what that means.
Special episodes of AEW Dynamite and Collision are running back-to-back tonight on TBS and HBO Max as All Elite Wrestling presents Fyter Fest.
Fans packed into the Mission Ballroom in Denver will witness AEW International Champion Kenny Omega in action, as he defends his title against Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli and CMLL's Máscara Dorada in a massive Fatal 4-Way Match.
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is also preparing for battle tonight against Mark Briscoe. The former ROH World Champion took the loss last week during a mixed tag team match with the Death Riders, but he's vowing that he did not quit and he never will quit. This isn't about a title tonight for Mark Briscoe, it's about whooping a man's a--!
The AEW Women's Champion will also be lacing up her boots this evening. After saving her good friend Mina Shirakawa from a 2-on-1 assault this past Saturday night on Collision, Timeless Toni Storm will team with Mina to face Julia Hart and Skye Blue in a tag team bout.
Where Toni Storm goes, TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will not be far behind. The CEO will have a front row seat to scout out her All In Texas opponent as she watches this one and offers up her analysis from the commentary desk.
A week after blindsiding Jamie Hayter in her first AEW appearance, The Toxic Spider Thekla will make her in-ring debut at Fyter Fest. FTR will face off against two of the best that CMLL has to offer and La Faccion Ingobernable is set for a big trios match against Komander, Kevin Knight and Speedball Mike Bailey.
The AEW Tag Team Champions Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, MVP and MJF will all be in Denver tonight as well, as the Hurt Syndicate addresses what's next for them.
MORE: Mariah May Makes WWE Debut On Tonight's NXT
Here's everything we know about tonight's special edition of AEW Fyter Fest. Check back for updates to the card as new match-ups and segments are announced throughout the day.
AEW Dynamite Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
AEW Dynamite Location:
Location: Mission Ballroom, Denver, Colorado
How to Watch AEW Dynamite:
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: HBO Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
Match Card (Announced):
AEW International Championship Fatal 4-Way: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Brody King vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Máscara Dorada
AEW Women's Champion Timeless Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Skye Blue & Julia Hart with TBS Champion Mercedes Moné on commentary
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe
The Toxic Spider Thekla makes her in-ring debut
FTR vs. Atlantis Jr. & Templario
La Faccion Ingobernable vs. Komander, Kevin Knight & Speedball Mike Bailey in a Trios Match
We'll hear from the Hurt Syndicate
