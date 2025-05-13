WWE Tag Team Appears To Have Split After Post-Raw Angle
Just as they were gaining momentum, a popular new tag team in WWE appear to have gone their seperate ways.
Last night on Monday Night Raw, the newly formed pair of Giulia and Roxanne Perez lost to the duo of Women's World Champion Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley in the show's main event.
While Giulia and Perez have gained rave reviews and appeared over with live crowds since they showed up together to make some noise on the Raw after WrestleMania, following their defeat, the pair of former NXT Women's Champions shot an angle which seemingly marked the end of them as a tandem.
As Roxanne frantically attempted to develop a strategy regarding a rematch, in a bid for her and Giulia to stake their claims as the new faces of the women's division, she continuously began her sentences with "we need..." much to a completely uninterested Giulia's utter disdain.
Giulia, who took the fall in the match after finding herself on the receiving end of Ripley's Riptide, spends the entire shot looking like she would quite like to twist Roxanne into a pretzel before punting her down a very large hill.
As Roxanne begins another sentence with "we..." she is promptly cut off by the former New Japan Strong Women's Champion who bluntly lets Perez know, "there is no 'we'" before departing.
Given that Giulia and Roxanne had only just teamed up, it feels extremely premature for them to be parting, especially given the potential they had as a tandem. Their crisscrossing between NXT and Raw set up multiple conflicts for them which begs the question of what is next for both women?
Will they continue to switch between brands? Do they want to return to unfinished business in Orlando or is the main roster their new forever home?
