WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (7/21/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The OTC is back!
Roman Reigns made his return to WWE last Monday night and received a thunderous ovation as he laid out both Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. It was the first appearance for the Tribal Chief since the night after WrestleMania 41 when he was taken out by Seth Rollins' new alliance.
Less than two weeks remain until SummerSlam and questions remain about how Roman Reigns will be factored into the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' this year, especially with Rollins (allegedly) on the injured list. Perhaps we'll find out what's next for The OTC when Raw goes live tonight at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) from Houston, Texas.
Whether intentional or not, CM Punk was one of the benefactors of Reigns return last Monday night. He had just earned himself an opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship by winning a No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match, beating an exhausted Bron Breakker in the final round.
The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' will be in Houston tonight with no one left to stand between himself and Gunther. It's impossible to predict what Punk will say when he has a microphone in his hand, but you can bet that the Ring General will be listening intently just days away from their clash at SummerSlam.
Becky Lynch will be defending her Women's Intercontinental Championship at MetLife Stadium in two weeks time, but first The Man will come around to the Toyota Center to address her challenger. Lyra Valkyria defeated Bayley in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match this past Monday, earning herself one last opportunity at winning her title back from her former mentor.
New No. 1 Contender's for the World Tag Team Championships will be determined later this evening, Sami Zayn has the chance to finally silence Karrion Kross and Sheamus is ready for another banger of a match against Rusev.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw from Houston. Check back for updates as more matches are added to the card throughout the day.
World Tag Team Championships No. 1 Contender's Match
The New Day have been mourning the 'death' of the Raw Tag Team Division ever since they lost the World Tag Team Championships to the Judgment Day, but Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods could soon rise from the ashes in glorious fashion. They have an opportunity to earn themselves a rematch against Finn Balor & JD McDonagh when they face the Creed Brothers and Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro in a No. 1 Contender's Triple Threat Match tonight in Houston.
Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
Karrion Kross may have lost the battle against Sami Zayn at WWE Night of Champions, but he's been winning the war ever since. His obsession with beating the 'truth' out of Zayn has only intensified in the weeks since their encounter in Saudi Arabia. Multiple backstage attacks with a steel pipe have left Zayn battered and bruised, but the Underdog from the Underground just won't give up the fight. Tonight could be his breaking point as Zayn and Kross go one-on-one on Monday Night Raw.
Rusev vs. Sheamus
Houston... you have a banger. Rusev and Sheamus delivered a Big E bumpin' meat special three weeks ago on Raw and the fine folks in Texas will be treated to a second helping later this evening. The Celtic Warrior went to Raw GM Adam Pearce and requested a rematch after Rusev took a short cut to pick up the victory in their last encounter. Will Sheamus be able to get some redemption and hand the Bulgarian Brute his first loss since returning to WWE?
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
WWE Raw Location:
Location: Toyota Center Houston, Houston, Texas
Match Card (Announced):
Roman Reigns returns to Raw
CM Punk addresses Gunther ahead of their match at SummerSlam
Becky Lynch prepares for one final battle with Lyra Valkyria
New Day vs. American Made vs. LWO in a World Tag Team Championships No. 1 Contenders Triple Threat Match
Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
Rusev vs. Sheamus
