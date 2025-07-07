WWE Vault Reveals Very Different Concept For Bret Hart's Iconic Attire
It is almost impossible to envisage Bret 'The Hitman' Hart in any other ring gear than his iconic pink and black attire.
Pink has become synonymous with The Excellence of Execution for over 30 years to the point where Hart also goes by the moniker 'The Pink and Black Attack'.
However, this almost wasn't the case.
In footage shared by the WWE Vault YouTube channel in a community post, concept art is revealed that shows attire for 'The Hitman' that is white and gold (or is it blue and black?) rather than his iconic pink and black.
A post by Robert DeFelice on BlueSky, who shared the picture of the art with his followers, said in the caption, "The WWE Vault channel suggests that WWE's creative services might have envisioned Bret Hart in white and gold gear, similar to what Shawn Michaels wore at WWE WrestleMania 12 when he defeated Hart for the WWE Championship."
Indeed, the concept art attire is reminiscent of HBK's victorious Iron Man gear from WrestleMania 12. The Hitman can be seen in colors other than black and pink in matches from earlier in his career, however. His most recognizable color scheme wasn't adopted until he and Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart started wearing it as The Hart Foundation in 1987.
The same YouTube commuity post from the WWE Vault also revealed alternate concept attires for Mankind, Goldust and Triple H. All these stars would notably have several changes to their in-ring gear, however, whereas Bret's remained pretty much the same, with some slight edits along the way, for his entire career once he made the shift to pink and black in 1987.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Charlotte Flair Still Chasing Her Father, Even After His World Title Record Fell [Exclusive]
Adam Pearce Confirms Title Match For WWE Evolution
How To Watch WWE Evolution 2025: Date, Start Time, Card, Location & Live Stream
WWE Legend Claims To Be Back With The Company In An Official Capacity