Adam Pearce Confirms Title Match For WWE Evolution
The Man is once again coming around to Evolution.
Becky Lynch participated in one of the marquee events during the inaugural all women's Premium Live Event back in 2018. She defeated Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing Match to retain her Smackdown Women's Championship, and seven years later, Big Time Becks will once again walk into Evolution to put a title on the line.
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media Sunday morning to announce that the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship will be defended on July 13 in a Triple Threat Match as Becky Lynch will take on both Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.
Pearce's announcement comes on the heels of last Monday's No. 1 Contender's Match where Bayley and Valkyria both pinned each other, forcing the ref to declare the bout a draw.
That tie is extremely unfortunate for Becky Lynch as she will now be forced to face both women at Evolution. It's also been announced that The Man will be on Raw this Monday night to share her feelings about that booking decision.
Current WWE Evolution card:
- IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
- Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus for the WWE Women's Championship
- Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women's Championship
- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
- Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. TBD Raw Tag Team vs. TBD NXT Tag Team for the Women's Tag Team Championships
- Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
- Women's No. 1 Contender Battle Royal - Winner Gets a title shot at Clash in Paris
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
How To Watch WWE Evolution 2025: Date, Start Time, Card, Location & Live Stream
Charlotte Flair Still Chasing Her Father, Even After His World Title Record Fell [Exclusive]
WWE Legend Claims To Be Back With The Company In An Official Capacity
WWE NXT Star Jordynne Grace To Make Film Debut In “Welcome To Paradise”