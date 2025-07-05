WWE Legend Claims To Be Back With The Company In An Official Capacity
Chavo Guerrero Jr. appears to be back with WWE following the company's purchase of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.
The multi-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion made an appearance at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide last month and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has learned a little bit more about his current status with WWE.
"Sources that Chavo spoke to ahead of and around the event, claim that he said that he is back with the company in [an] official capacity," Ross Sapp Reported Satuday. "Fightful did reach out to WWE for comment or confirmation, but haven’t heard back as of yet."
Specifics surrounding Chavo's role with WWE and or AAA are currently unknown. He last few appearances for WWE came back in the summer of 2011 when he tagged with Darren Young on a few episodes of NXT. His main roster matches at that time were mostly during live house shows.
Guerrero, now 54-years-old, has remained active in the ring over the past year plus. He's wrestled a number of matches for AAA, TNA, GCW, and across the independent circuit.
Chavo also had a brief run with AEW and ROH between 2021-2022, serving primarily as the managing consultant for Andrade El Idolo.
