X Users React To Report WWE Smackdown Is Adding Extra Hour In January 2025
WWE fans can expect more action on Friday nights, whether they like it or not.
According to a report by WrestleVotes Radio, WWE Smackdown will be given an extra hour on USA Network starting in January. Of course, the change comes on the heels of Raw moving to Netflix at the same time.
Wrestling fans on X (formerly Twitter) were quick to react to the report.
Some were for it.
"Nice! Hopefully Smackdown can benefit from that extra hour", said @GuardLion.
@shahartly commented "I'm ok with this. An extra hour of #SmackDown means more screen time for Roman Reigns aka the Original Tribal Chief."
Some were not.
@GeekedOutLucha responded with a simple "NOPE"
@BlueDogINC95 said "Im not sitting through 3 hour Smackdown or Raw I'm sorry"
And some were on the fence.
@DevinHuge6280 said "I'm willing to give this a chance to see what @TripleH is cooking with this #Smackdown"
@StylesClash1P said "Smackdown lowkey needed the extra hour added, but damn bro it’s already too much wrestling in one week. And don’t let there be PLE’s/PPV’s that weekend too oh god."
