NFL, Netflix Announce Halftime Performer for Vikings-Lions Game on Christmas
If you don't like what's waiting for you under the tree on Dec. 25, just know that Snoop Dogg will be waiting for you at halftime of Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday later that afternoon, and live from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. That ought to lift your spirits for sure.
Snoop's show will come halfway through that day's Vikings-Lions game, slated for 4:30 p.m. ET on Netflix, the NFL and the streamer announced Tuesday.
"NFL, Netflix and your uncle Snoop on Christmas Day? We're serving music, love and good vibes for the whole world to enjoy," Snoop Dogg said in a statement. "That's the kind of holiday magic Santa can't fit in a bag."
Meanwhile, Netflix shared a very fun announcement video on social media to break the news.
In addition to the Minnesota-Detroit tilt, viewers can also stream Christmas Day's Cowboys vs. Commanders showdown on Netflix starting at 1 p.m. ET. Prime Video will later air that evening's Broncos-Chiefs contest, slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.
Last year, legendary pop/R&B superstar Beyoncé headlined the halftime show as part of Netflix's inaugural Christmas Gameday slate. (The so-called "Beyoncé Bowl" aired during the day's Ravens-Texans contest.)
Now, it's Snoop's turn to grab the mic. So get ready to turn those ho ho ho's into bow wow wows.