SI

NFL, Netflix Announce Halftime Performer for Vikings-Lions Game on Christmas

Brigid Kennedy

Beyoncé headlined the halftime show for Netflix's inaugural Christmas Gameday in 2024.
Beyoncé headlined the halftime show for Netflix's inaugural Christmas Gameday in 2024. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

If you don't like what's waiting for you under the tree on Dec. 25, just know that Snoop Dogg will be waiting for you at halftime of Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday later that afternoon, and live from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. That ought to lift your spirits for sure.

Snoop's show will come halfway through that day's Vikings-Lions game, slated for 4:30 p.m. ET on Netflix, the NFL and the streamer announced Tuesday.

"NFL, Netflix and your uncle Snoop on Christmas Day? We're serving music, love and good vibes for the whole world to enjoy," Snoop Dogg said in a statement. "That's the kind of holiday magic Santa can't fit in a bag."

Meanwhile, Netflix shared a very fun announcement video on social media to break the news.

In addition to the Minnesota-Detroit tilt, viewers can also stream Christmas Day's Cowboys vs. Commanders showdown on Netflix starting at 1 p.m. ET. Prime Video will later air that evening's Broncos-Chiefs contest, slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Last year, legendary pop/R&B superstar Beyoncé headlined the halftime show as part of Netflix's inaugural Christmas Gameday slate. (The so-called "Beyoncé Bowl" aired during the day's Ravens-Texans contest.)

Now, it's Snoop's turn to grab the mic. So get ready to turn those ho ho ho's into bow wow wows.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.