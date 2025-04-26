Zelina Vega Wins WWE Women's United States Championship On Smackdown
Zelina Vega is the new WWE Women's United States Champion.
On this week's episode of Smackdown -- the first since WrestleMania 41 -- Vega defeated incumbent champion, Chelsea Green to capture her first championship in WWE.
As usual, The Secret Hervice -- Piper Niven and Alba Fyre -- tried to interfere in the match, but they were ejected from the ringside area by the referee. It looked like Green was going to be able to capitalize on distraction, but Vega countered with her Code Red finisher and transitioned into a pinning attempt for the victory.
Green was the first-ever Women's United States Champion. She won the title for the first time after winning a tournament at Saturday Night's Main Event in December. Green defeated Michin in the tournament finals to win the title. Green has held the championship since winning it for the first time.
It was quite the night for Vega as moments after she won the Women's United States Championship, her husband Aleister Black made his re-debut with the company by delivering a Black Mass to The Miz.
This week's episode of Smackdown also featured an in-ring promo segment between Randy Orton and John Cena. Orton dropped Cena with an RKO on this week's episode of Raw and did the same this week on Smackdown. Both men will square off for the championship at WWE Backlash in May. It'll be their first singles match since 2017.
