Zelina Vega Reveals Husband Aleister Black Had Fear Over WWE Return
WWE Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega has revealed how her husband, Aleister Black, was worried about how the WWE crowd would receive him upon his return to the company.
Black, who made his comeback in a confrontation with The Miz during last week's episode of SmackDown, was released from WWE in June of 2021. For nearly four years he plied his trade as Malakai Black in AEW, until his contract expired in February of this year.
And while Black received a huge ovation inside the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas as he laid out Miz with Black Mass, Vega has shared that the former NXT Champion was unsure if the WWE fans would remember him well enough to care.
Speaking to Busted Open Radio, the newly crowned Women's US Champion (who won the title on the same show as her husband's comeback), said, "He did [have a fear fans weren't going to remember him], but you know that old saying of your wife is always right? I was like 'You don't understand. Do you know who you are? You're cool.' "
Vega continued, "You don't just have a character like that and forget about them. It's not like he's an easy [person] to forget, especially because he was on TV. So it wasn't he disappeared off the face of the earth.
"But I understand for him, he's like 'Well, we have all these younger fans coming in, the little fans,' so he's like 'Maybe they don't know who I am.' And I'm like 'Regardless of if they know who you are or not, you look cool, so they're going to care.'"
Black had initially worked for WWE for five years, between 2016-2021. He became NXT Champion during his first tenure with the company and won the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Classic alongside Ricochet.
H/T Wrestling Inc. for the transcription
