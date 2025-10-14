Zelina Vega Talks Her Favorite Opponents And Working With Her Idols
Zelina Vega and her husband Aleister Black have been a major talking point in the WWE for the last week as the couple has finally been paired on-screen after Vega sort of helped Black get a massive victory over Damian Priest on SmackDown.
Vega has had a decent showing this year as she captured the WWE Women's United States Championship, before dropping it to Giulia, who is reigning as the current champion.
Speaking with Robbie and Carly, Vega would talk about how the WWE is continuing to grow with new talent and styles.
"WWE is such a cool melting pot of all these beautiful cultures and people and backgrounds obviously with you know martial arts and just there’s there’s so many different people that bring something new to the table so I just love to see..."- Zelina Vega, Robbie & Carly
She also goes on to talk about how working with Giulia has been particularly fun, while expressing her desire to share the ring with other stars.
"...Like even now I’m like I have so many other people that I can wrestle now like I love wrestling Giulia, like she became somebody like you’re one of my favorite opponents like I had so much fun wrestling her, I haven’t gotten to wrestle Stephanie [Vaquer] yet so there’s there’s a bunch of people that I still get to look forward to to working with but maybe Rhea kinda has a top spot."- Zelina Vega, Robbie & Carly
Getting The Chance To Work With Her Idols
Zelina Vega's wrestling career has given her the opportunity to share the ring with several WWE Hall of Famers. Names like Michelle McCool, Rey Mysterio, and The Bellas pop up, but Vega claims one of the best to work with has been Trish Stratus.
"I can’t believe I’m saying this out loud, but, I’ve had so much fun every time I’ve gotten in the ring with Trish Stratus... I remember when I first met her, I couldn’t help but say, ‘I was like, I hated you growing up.’ But it flew out of my mouth, and she just said, ‘thank you so much’, because that was her job, you know, back then and she was just so, like, she’s amazing. Every time we get in there, she’s just like, she’ll talk to me the whole time."- Zelina Vega, Robbie & Carly
